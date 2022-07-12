Where to buy the Kerwin Frost x Adidas Originals Premiere collection? Release date and more explored

Kerwin Frost is collaborating with Adidas Originals for the premiere of the Summer 2022 collection. For the collection, one of the most unique collaborators under the Adidas Originals' umbrella, Frost, is adding his spin over select pieces from the Adidas archives.

The multi-hyphenated artist, DJ, online host, gifted interviewer, and TV star set foot in the footwear industry with the three-stripe label back in 2021. Frost is known for his eclectic and wild fashion choices. The latest 2022 summer collection offers similar vibes in apparel and footwear lines. The collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site, CONFIRMED, and a few select stores on July 13, 2022.

More about the upcoming Kerwin Frost x Adidas Originals Premiere summer 2022 collection

Upcoming Kerwin Frost x Adidas Originals Premiere summer 2022 collection (Image via Adidas)

For the upcoming collaboration, Kerwin Frost has unveiled an eclectic new campaign film, which unlocks a hidden memory. In the campaign video, one can see a reminiscence of the iconic STOMP performances, which were performed during music classes in elementary school. The Adidas press release gives us a short preview of the campaign,

"The accompanying campaign showcases an ensemble of Kerwin’s friends and family, all sporting the apparel and representing the universe that defines us."

The campaign video is set in a warehouse where Frost is accompanied by his friends Teezo Touchdown, Tim Robinson and RXK Nephew, among others, creating a pop beat with buckets, basketballs, and other objects. In the campaign video, one can spot the upcoming Adidas Microbounce T1 sneakers, which are dressed in a rainbow colorway. The press release from Adidas introduces the collection,

"Frost’s bold and unique taste in conceptual design is translated into a selection of apparel and footwear that pays homage to life as a whole."

More details of the collection are given in the press release, as the Adidas team described the inspiration behind the project,

"In this collection, the entire universe is represented - the cosmos in the sky, the arctic winds, the land we walk on, the animals we’ve evolved from, the simplicity of childhood, the work-life balance of adulthood, and the freedom of expression of all people."

The upcoming collection includes bold and eclectic pieces such as "Legalize Music" jerseys, a variety of tracksuits, hoodies, shorts, jackets, carfos, tees, and more.

The offbeat nature of the video is shown with the convention defying tracksuits, two-tone splits with suits and ties, oversized cargo pants, psychedelic horse graphic tees, and more. The collection is rounded out with lapeled shorts and track jackets, which are clad in grainy green.

The premiere SS22 collection consists of four matching sets, two-piece sets of two offbeat blazer-short combinations, and two patterened tracksuits. The entire apparel collection from the Kerwin Frost and Adidas collaboration is made out of sustainable and eco-friendly materials.

All the pieces from the collection are designed in a gender neutral fashion. The footwear collection will release two unique, bold, and whimsical colorways of the Adidas Microbounce T1 silhouettes.

The Kerwin Frost x Adidas Originals Summer 2022 collection is slated to be released on the official Adidas e-commerce site, CONFIRMED, AFEW store, and a few other select stores on July 13, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far