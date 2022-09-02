Where to buy Khloe Kardashian's Good American Pop Off Pink collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Khloe Kardashian's fashion label, Good American, is cashing on the latest Barbiecore trend with an apparel and footwear collection, dubbed the Pop Off Pink. Good American's latest fall collection adorns hues of pink. The Pop Off Pink collection offers pieces such as bodysuits, shirts, and more. A wide variety of styles are offered in the collection, including footwear offerings.

The Pop Off Pink collection from Khloe Kardashian's label Good American offers pieces that are fun yet sophisticated. Just like usual offerings from Good American, the Pop Off Pink collection will also be available in an inclusive size range from 00-32+ and can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Good America, starting August 30, 2022.

More about the newly released Khloe Kardashian's Good American Pop Off Pink apparel and footwear fall 2022 collection

The Kardashian-Jenner family is always at the forefront of trends, and have kickstarted several new trends. Be it Kim's live-in loungewear, Kylie's lip kits, or Kendall's viral walks, the family does everything to prove their mettle as a high-profile celebrity family.

Now, Khloe is joining in on the trend with the Pop Off Pink collection. The capsule line reimagines many of the label's inclusive styles in a hot pink color. A few items from the apparel collection includes -

Better Than Leather Icon Pants, which can be availed for $180. Cropped Plaid Shirt, which can be availed for $85. Collegiate Cardigan, which can be availed at a retail price of $130. Better Than Leather Bandeau Top, which can be availed at a retail price of $69. Collegiate Crop Top, which can be availed at a retail price of $85. Cropped Rugby Shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $85. Oversized Rugby Shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $95. Scuba Modern Tank Bodysuit, which can be availed at a retail price of $65. Fit For Success Jumpsuit, which can be availed at a retail price of $155. Good Legs Coated Jeans, which can be availed at a retail price of $170. Scuba Midi Dress, which can be availed at a retail price of $99. Good Classic Corduroy Pants, which can be availed at a retail price of $120. High Shine Compression Bodysuit, which can be availed at a retail price of $89. Better Than Leather Quilted Bomber, which can be availed at a retail price of $175. High Shine Compression Catsuit, which can be availed at a retail price of $140.

The highlights of the apparel collection includes the compression catsuit which can sculpt your body. The cardigans and bomber jackets from the collection can make up for the fall-winter choices and keep you warm even in cold. Lastly, the leather pants give you a chic look.

The highlight from the footwear is the Cinder-F*cking-Rella Pump, which can be availed at a retail price of $195. The pants are stretchable and comfortable, making them stand out from the rest of the brand's denim choices.

The Pop Off Pink collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Good American, starting August 30, 2022, in sizes ranging from 00-32+.

