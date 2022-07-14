Where to buy Lack of Guidance x Red Star FC x Kappa 2022/23 kits? Price, release date, and more explored

Red Star FC, a Parisian football club, is collaborating with two labels, Kappa and Lack of Guidance, for the 2022/23 season kits. The trio has worked together to design two jersey kits inspired by the club's classic and iconic 90s kits.

The two-piece collaborative jersey kit is an amalgamation of CULTE ethos with nostalgic influence, marrying and and taking its name from Red Star FC and Lack of Guidance's shared values — Character, Unity, Loyalty, Talent, and Education.

The kit was launched on Red Star FC's shop on July 11, 2022, and will soon be available on Lack of Guidance's e-commerce site.

Lack of Guidance x Red Star FC x Kappa 2022/23 kits come in two variations

The first jersey, i.e., the Home kit, is clad in two shades of green, dark and light, which divide it into two. The jersey is a reinterpretation of Red Star's traditional green color on both the front and sleeves.

The two shades of green are given a hint of contrast with a white outline. The design is finished off with "LinkedOut" sponsorship lettering and a white Kappa logo alongside Red Star's crest.

The second offering takes a different approach, clad in dark black and royal blue detailing. The dark black base is accented with royal blue sleeves and trim, tending towards purple.

Newly released Lack of Guidance x Red Star FC x Kappa 2022/23 kits, inspired by the '90s kits (Image via @lackofguidance/Instagram)

The "LinkedOut" lettering branding is seen on the front, while a small Lack of Guidance logo sits on the rear of shirt.

For both versions, the short-sleeved jersey can be availed for 79,00€ (approx $79.17), while the full-sleeved version retails for 89,00€ (approx $89.17).

Home and Away kit serves as a throwback

The Home and Away kit was launched inspired by football kits in 90s aesthetics. The Amsterdam-based label, Lack of Guidance, looked back on the Parisian club archives, and the kits were produced via Kappa sponsorship. Kappa describes the kits on its Instagram handle as:

"Two CULTE football kits with an edgy simplicity. No added sugar, LESS IS MORE.”

Launching the collaborative kits, Red Star FC explained the shared vision behind the project:

“Together with Akaar Amin and Rens Von Strien, Lack of Guidance’s founders, we head to the right address, the one that always combines soccer and culture. The journey is longer but the view is splendid. We drive at our own pace, taking our time on country roads.”

The Red Star FC site further gives us an introduction to the collaborative pieces:

"Underground famous for its ultra minimal and sublime vision of football, Lack of Guidance took the Thalys with in its suitcases all the aesthetics and the fiber of the real Kappa jerseys of the end of the 90s, to inject a dose of nostalgia with natural dyes of Red Star FC to make two logically simple CULT kits, shorts and socks."

The kits will soon be released at Lack of Guidance's official e-commerce site, but it is currently up for sale on Red Star FC's official e-commerce site.

