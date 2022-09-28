Where to buy Lacoste x Thrasher collaboration? Price, release date, and more explored

French fashion retailer Lacoste has collaborated with the skateboarding magazine and apparel label Thrasher for a streetwear collection. The collaborative collection incorporates both labels' logos to create a "flaming crocodile" motif that further combines both labels' ethos.

The collaborative collection includes hoodies, polo tees, t-shirts, track pants, and socks inspired by skateboarding and the Thrasher's hometown, San Francisco. Starting Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the collection will be available on Lacoste's official e-commerce site.

Following a surprise collaboration with Angelo Baque's Awake NY in January 2022 and the Parisian label A.P.C. in the middle of summer, French fashion retailer Lacoste is teaming up with iconic skateboarding magazine, Thrasher for a one-of-a-kind collection.

In an official press release, Catherine Spindler, Lacoste Chief Brand Officer, talked about the collection as:

“Streetwear is part of our assortment and part of our target. It is part of our consumer, especially the youngest ones that are a little bit more into streetwear, but the strength of the brand is also to connect different communities and different cultures and having people able to move from the street to more classic.”

Spindler further commented over the collaboration with the skateboarding magazine and how it turned out for the consumers. She said:

"What we succeeded in is really mixing the two identities into a common identity. But, really at the same time that respects the two universes and the two brands and at the end of the day it appears quite obvious to see the two brands mix in that way."

The collection is centered on a blending of both the brand's logos. Lacoste's iconic Crocodile logo is merged with Thrasher's flame logo to create a flaming crocodile graphic. The "Thrasher" lettering logo also appears engulfed in flames throughout the collection.

A few pieces in the collection include:

Unisex Oversized Fit Terrycloth Polo, which can be availed at a retail price of $185 in black and white colorways. Unisex Unbrushed Fleece Trackpants, which can be availed at a retail price of $130 in black and white colorways. Unisex Oversized Fit Cotton Jersey T-shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $90 in black and white colorways. Unisex Oversized Fit Hoodie, which can be availed at a retail price of $198 in black and white colorway.

The collaboration leverages Lacoste's iconic well-known polo style in black and white with over-all graphics.

The dynamic duo travelled to San Francisco, the birthplace of skateboarding magazine, to commemorate the collaboration. The campaign imagery incorporates several iconic San Francisco locations, with specific pieces from the collaboration shot in the Golden Gate Bridge, which can be seen in the background throughout.

The collaboration is described by the two brands as a "merging of two distinct classics."

Starting Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the entire collaborative collection will be available for purchase on the official e-commerce site and select Lacoste Stores for prices ranging from $90 to $198.

