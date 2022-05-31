Where to buy the Louis Vuitton x NBA collection? Release date, price, and more details explored

Louis Vuitton is going strong with its NBA (National Basketball Association) collaboration, as it is set to release its third collection with the professional basketball league.

The collaborative portfolio between the French luxury label and the basketball association kickstarted in 2020 with the launch of a full collection of clothing and accessories line designed by the late Virgil Abloh.

The upcoming collaborative capsule includes an accessories line consisting of four-piece bags, set to release on June 2, 2022.

More about the upcoming Louis Vuitton x NBA 2022 accessories line

Upcoming Louis Vuitton x NBA 2022 accessories line (Image via @ren_119 / Twitter)

The French Luxury house has teamed up with the pro basketball league on various occasions, and initiatives such as a trophy case for the championship, apparel, footwear, and a mini hoops set have been previously released by the unique duo.

The duo has reconnected for a fresh batch of leather goods to commemorate Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals to further solidify the partnership. The 2022 Finals will take place on June 2, 2022, between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

Strengthening cultural ties with the pro basketball league, the accessories collection includes various carrier options such as duffles, backpacks, wallets, and a small rucksack.

All four pieces are Louis Vuitton's staple styles, and as always, the bag range is constructed from supple cowhide leather. Each piece comes fashioned in a luxurious, bold blue leather, which adorns the LV's tonal monogram patterns.

The silhouettes feature a basketball designed in black, red, and white accents to appropriately display the NBA logo aesthetics. Each product is adorned with an "LV" logo and the NBA patches logo inside the basketball motif.

The bag also features a white-colored net detailing on the side to give extra space and utility to the four-piece collection. More contrast comes through the addition of solid black straps and chain details. A thick, metallic gold-toned chain is set as the hardware of the bags, and the side of the duffle and bag is fitted with the gold exteriors.

The leather backpack keep-all can be purchased on the site at a retail price of $4600, the leather keep-all bag can be purchased at a retail price of $4300, the wallet can be purchased at a retail price of $650, and lastly, the travel bag small can be bought for $1700.

The bag collection will simultaneously celebrate the team's biggest Louis Vuitton brand ambassadors, explicitly honoring the biggest basketball league. Just like recent projects from the luxury French label, this partnership will also be introduced under the likeness of the late Virgil Abloh.

Under the creative umbrella of the great Virgil Abloh, the french luxury brand launched the alliance in 2020. He was one of the earlier creative directors to shed light on the idea of relatability as a force of unity and the game's diverse characters.

The collection will be released on June 2, 2022, alongside the first day of the 2022 NBA Finals, marking the match between Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. The collection will be available for purchase at the official e-commerce site Louis Vuitton and a few select stores at a price ranging from $650 to $4600.

