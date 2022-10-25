Where to buy Maharishi x Reebok sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Reebok is collaborating with the London-based streetwear label, Maharishi, for redesigning one of the classic footwear styles. The dynamic duo will be giving the iconic LT Court Hemp silhouette a minimalistic outlook.

The collaborative LT Court Hemp shoes have been constructed out of plant fabric, one of the most prominent fabric of Maharishi. The two labels announced the collaboration on October 21, 2022, via an official press release. The silhouette will be launched exclusively on Maharishi's official e-commerce site on October 28, 2022.

The product will then see a wider launch on Reebok's official e-commerce site and select retailers on November 7, 2022, at a retail price of $120.

Maharishi x Reebok LT Court Hemp sneakers will showcase mutual respect for the heritage sports footwear

Upcoming Maharishi x Reebok LT Court Hemp sneakers showcasing mutual respect for the heritage sports footwear (Image via Sportskeeda)

Maharishi is a London-based streetwear label, founded in 1994 by the military surplus supplier Hardy Blechman. Hardy Blechman's formative journey across Southeast Asia helped shape Maharishi as a pacifist brand. In Sanskrit, the word Maharishi means Great Visionary, which refers to the London-based label's vision to create durable, ethically produced garments from organic fibers and hemp.

The London-based streetwear label is known for its utilitarian style offerings, which has an unforgettable presence due to practical and durable offerings. The label perfectly amalgamates aesthetics with functionality.

The dynamic duo previously collaborated in spring 2022 to launch a Classic Leather AZ makeover. The second installment featuring LT Court Hemp to showcase the two labels' mutual respect for sports' heritage. In an official press release, Hardy Blechman, founder of the London-based streetwear label, commented upon the collaboration,

“This is yet another great opportunity for us to delve into Reebok’s rich archive of classics.”

The collaborative silhouette's upper is constructed out of hemp fabric in an off-white hue. The silhouette offers a understated and natural take upon the 40-year-old court model. In the official press release, Hardy Blechman commented upon the Maharashi label using organic materials such as hemp fabrication for their projects,

“Hemp belongs to one of Earth’s most versatile, resilient, and advanced plant families, which makes it particularly meaningful to us as a medium for product creation.”

Further talking about the shoe and its design, Blechman concluded,

“The LT court is a great court shoe from Reebok’s '80s archives. By utilizing hemp and a minimalistic design, the piece stays true to both Maharishi and classic Reebok styling.”

The silhouette features a soft suede heel tab and terry lining which further enhances the shoes' natural properties. The monochromatic off-white hue is complemented by an army green rubber outsole and chalk midsole.

The collaborative nods to both labels are present throughout the sneakers, including the all-over arch bandage logo of Maharishi, Maharishi window box label, and more nods over the heel, lateral wall, and the sockliners. The look is rounded out with OG LT Court construct such as cup sole tooling and deconstructed toe boxes.

The LT Court Hemp sneakers will be available in unisex sizes, starting from October 28, 2022, at Maharishi's official e-commerce site. The shoes will see a wider global release on November 7, 2022, on Reebok's official e-commerce site at a retail price of $120.

Poll : 0 votes