Where to buy Mowalola x New Balance? Price, release date, and more explored

New Balance has collaborated with Mowalola Ogunlesi, the former YEEZY GAP design director, and her eponymous label to launch a two-piece footwear collection. The collaborative collection was first unveiled by Mowalola on the runway at Paris Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2023.

The dynamic duo has now launched their highly anticipated collection featuring two colorways of the 90/60 silhouette. The two-piece collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of Mowalola on November 11, 2022. Moreover, a wider release is scheduled on the official e-commerce site of New Balance and select retailers on November 18, 2022.

The 2-piece Mowalola x New Balance 90/60 collaborative collection was first teased at 2022 Paris Fashion Week

Newly launched 2-piece Mowalola x New Balance 90/60 collaborative collection which was teased at Paris Fashion Week (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 2020, Kanye West announced WestDayEver, where he also revealed Mowalola Ogunlesi as the Design Director of his Yeezy GAP line. At that point, she had launched the popular Hoodie and Round Jacket, but she later continued to establish her image through her own eponymous label.

Mowalola Ogunlesi showcased her first solo collection at the Paris Fashion Week in June 2022. The Nigerian-born designer's fashion show, dubbed the Burglarwear, presented an assortment of BDSM-inspired looks, which were paired with a dark color palette over New Balance's 90/60 silhouette. The official site introduces the collection as:

"A new, collaborative endeavour sees the internationally acclaimed cutting-edge imprint MOWALOLA bring a unique sense of danger and intrigue to New Balance's 9060. A striking design inspired by a high-speed cinematic foot chase through city streets outfits the warped, Y2K infused take on the 99X series design in dark base colours accented by vibrant colour pops and silicone details."

Both the silhouettes are clad in a dark palette, with black covering most of the upper. The upper is constructed out of a black mesh base that is accented with the titular shades of both the colorways, i.e., 90/60 Purple Rain and 90/60 Teal/Pink.

The overlays are constructed out of leather and sit upon the mudguards, the iconic "N" logo, and the lacing area that are covered in the aforementioned contrasting hues. The silhouette's tongues are constructed from mesh and feature a set of black wavy flat laces.

While the tongue tabs showcase the NB 9060 branding, the iconic "N" logos are added with a split design between the medial and lateral sides. These "N" logos are made of clear PVC material and a dot-matrix font style on the medial and lateral sides, respectively.

Another hit of contrasting shades is added on the NB logo and heel tabs, which sit right above the plastic overlay wrapped around the heel. In the south, the ABZORB midsoles are given a chunky design with dual layers. The Purple Rain hue is shown wirh a yellow hit upon the midsole, whereas the teal colorway is given a pink hit upon the midsole.

The silhouettes will be accompanied by additional laces, custom shoeboxes, and black rubber outsoles. Both colorways can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Mowalola, starting November 11 at a retail price of $180. A wider release of the Black / Green pair will be observed on the official e-commerce site of New Balance and select retailers on the 18th of this month.

Poll : 0 votes