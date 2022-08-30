Where to buy New Balance 2002R colorways? Price, release date, and more explored

Massachusetts-based footwear giant, New Balance, recently released two fresh colorways of its iconic 2002R silhouette. In the last two years, the 2002R has become one of the sportswear giant's most popular lifestyle sneaker designs.

The two new colorways of the 2020 sneakers are polar opposites, with one light and one dark. Both the colorways, dubbed the Calm Taupe and Eclipse / Castle Rock, were launched on the official e-commerce site of New Balance on Friday, August 26, 2022.

More about the newly released colorways of the New Balance 2002R silhouette, 'Calm Taupe' and 'Eclipse/ Castlerock'

Newly released colorway of the New Balance 2002R silhouette 'Calm Taupe' (Image via Sportskeeda)

The New Balance 2002 was introduced in 2010 as a high-end running silhouette. In 2020, the beloved shoe was re-released as a casual shoe with an added "R." The popular casual option now combines two NB archives - OG 2002 and the 860v2.

Every season, the 2002R silhouette is updated with new colorways, the most recent of which is the "Calm Taupe" makeover. The silhouette is available in the colour palettes, namely, Calm Taupe/ Angroa/ Silver Metallic.

The upper of the newly released Calm Taupe colorway is made of Angora hue mesh. The shoe features White / angora hits over the iconic "N" logo and on the midsole. The second section of the midsoles is off-white.

The upper overlays are almost entirely covered in the minimalistic signature shade. The suede overlays are accented with Calm Taupe, which is also seen on the laces and mesh inserts.The hits of crisp metallic silver over the toe boxes and heels add a flair to the silhouette. The shoes' design is completed with two-toned midsoles and black outsoles, which add a murky element.

The second colorway, dubbed the Eclipse / Castlerock, is the polar opposite of the first, with a darker color scheme.

Newly released colorway of the New Balance 2002R silhouette, 'Eclipse/ Castlerock' (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Eclipse / Castlerock version of the silhouette is a low-slung model with a darker palette of neutral tones. The shoe comes in an Eclipse / Castlerock / Silver Metallic color palette.

The shoe's upper is made of mesh and buttery pig suede. The mesh base and suede overlays including the heels, tongues, mid-foot, and front ends are eclipse in color.

The additional leather overlays attached to the toeboxes and collars highlight the Castlerock hues. The midsole piece is built with the footwear label's signature NERGY cushioning and features an aged looking ivory heel and angelic forefoot.

Both the shoes can be availed on the brand's official website for $139.99.

