Where to buy Nike ACG Zoom Gaiadome GTX Boots Black? Price, release date, and more explored

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear behemoth Nike is launching the ACG Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX boots in an all-black colorway. The boots were first seen in January when Team USA athletes wore the FlyEase model to the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

The laceless boots from the Beijing Winter Olympics are now set to be released in an all-black colorway. The pair will be available in a more traditional design for the winter 2022 season.

The Nike ACG Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX Black boots are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at a retail price of $230.

More information on the upcoming Nike ACG Zoom Gaiadome GTX winter boots in an all-black colorway, which was first seen at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Upcoming Nike ACG Zoom Gaiadome GTX winter boots in an all-black colorway, seen during the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike ACG revealed images of the Zoom Gaiadome FlyEase as an athlete-exclusive model in January 2022, leaving all fans lusting after a pair of these boots. The boots were later released in the Trail Ends Brown colorway on October 7, 2022, most likely due to popular demand.

The winter boots are now available in an all-black colorway. Olympic athletes have already tested and approved these winter boots, which is specifically designed for cold weather.

The boots feature a Gore-Tex upper and rope laces to keep the wearer's feet warm and dry during rain or snowfall. While the version differs slightly from what USA athletes wore during the games, it remains an accessible and practical option. The official site introduces the tactical boot as:

"Warning: these boots will take you places. Forged from heavy-duty materials like waterproof GORE-TEX fabric, you'll be shouting, "rain, rain, come and play." Large lugs finely tuned for steep mountain slopes will have you scrambling where you probably shouldn't be."

The details on the website further reads:

"Zoom Air cushioning brings the comfort. And the durable Trailframe underfoot adds stability on a variety of terrain while reinforcing high-impact areas. Simply put, they're ready for whatever you want to do out there—hike, backpack or even walk across the street."

The upper is made of thick canvas material that wraps around the shoe's base and cushioned collar. Synthetic wrappings and TPU cages adorn the heels. A similar wrap can be found underfoot on the sole unit.

The black version's pull tabs are made of 3M reflective nylon. The tough leather eyestays are attached to the sturdy Trailframe cage, which provides heel support. The eyelets and speckled rope laces give the shoe a rugged appearance, and 3M reflective material is used on the lateral stripes and "ACG" lettering branding.

Another "Designed, tested, and made on planet Earth" lettering text appears on the split Air Zoom midsoles. The look is completed with "ACG" branding on the heels and heavy lugged grooved rubber outsoles.

The Nike ACG Zoom Gaiadome GTX Black winter boots will be available on the official SNKRS e-commerce site on November 10, 2022, for $230. Aside from the all-black colorway, the swoosh label will also release a Summit White colorway under the Nike All Conditions Gear sub-category.

