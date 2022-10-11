Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Cacao Plaid'? Price and more explored

Nike has been celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic Air Force 1 silhouette by releasing several exciting collaborations and makeovers. It has no plans to stop as the label has revealed another makeover of the Air Force 1 Low, dubbed the Cacao Plaid.

The label is experimenting with different shades and patterns for the upcoming Air Force 1 Low 'Cacao Plaid.' Bruce Kilgore-designed silhouette has been designed in the shades of Cacao (chocolate brown) and plaid (checkered) patterns.

Detailed release information for this reimagination has been kept under wraps by the Swoosh label. However, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS at a retail price of $130.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Cacao Plaid' features chocolate tartan prints

Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Cacao Plaid' finished in chocolate tartan prints (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label has introduced several plaid patterns in 2022, including the recently revealed Dunk Low in a green-red hue. Now the label has reimagined its 40-year-old silhouette in chocolate tones and tartan fabrics for the colder Fall seasons ahead.

This year, the Oregon-based brand has released a plethora of special Air Force 1 designs to celebrate Bruce Kilgore's silhouette's 40th anniversary. The celebrations are now being fuelled by the Air Force 1 Cacao Plaid. From a distance, the silhouette reminds one of the previously released Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 colorway, which was auctioned off for $5000 to $15000.

Featuring a similar color palette, the pair is clad in Cacao Wow / Pale Ivory / Cacao Wow / Pink Bloom / Gum Medium Brown hues. The sneakers' uppers are made of tumbled leather, which is clad in Cacao colors. The Caco hue contrasts with the Pale Ivory accent, which is featured upon the heel tabs and swooshes on the medial and lateral profiles.

The vintage plaid pattern is featured over the heel counter and collars. Interestingly, the plaid pattern gives a 'Burberry' vibe. Branding hits are added over the tongue tabs, heel counters, sockliners, and midsoles.

The tongue tabs, sockliners, and heel counters feature the traditional "Nike Air" lettering in dark brown font alongside the mini swooshes, whereas the midsole features the traditional "Air" mark.

Additional hues of brown are added over the tongue tags and the heel tab embroidery. Furthermore, the Air midsoles are painted in a creamy sail white hue, giving an old-school aesthetic. To tie up the shoe's design, the caramel-toned gum rubber outsoles reflect a retro-inspired theme.

The official release information for the Nike Air Force 1 Low Cacao Plaid hasn't been revealed by the swoosh label. However, according to rumors, the pair is slated to be released during the Fall 2022 season. The pair will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers at a price of $130.

The date and pricing information is tentative and is subject to change by the swoosh label at any point. For further updates, one can check the SNKRS site regularly.

