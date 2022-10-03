Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 low LXX University Blue sneakers? Price and more explored

Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike is reimagining its iconic Air Force 1 silhouette in premium materials with a minimalistic clean color palette. The swoosh label has been releasing pairs with different colorways, double swooshes, multiple materials, and in-line collections to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the 1982-launched silhouette in 2022.

To further commemorate the Air Force 1 Low LXX's anniversary, the latest installment emphasizes premium aesthetics.

The Air Force 1 Low LXX University Blue hasn't been officially released by the swoosh label, but according to sneaker leak sites like Sneaker News, Sneaker Bar Detroit, House Of Heat, and others, the pair is set to release before the end of 2022 on Nike's official e-commerce site.

More about the upcoming premium aesthetic Nike Air Force 1 low LXX University Blue sneakers

The Nike Air Force 1 first appeared in 1982 and has since become a symbol of style, timelessness, and wardrobe essentials. These trainers, which transition from basketball shoes to lifestyle shoes, appeal to people of all ages. The silhouette has numerous advantages, including unique technology, practicality and more.

The silhouette's ability to take on new colorways is one of the reasons it has dominated the sneaker sphere. As a result, the swoosh label is commemorating its 40th anniversary with a wide range of high-top, low-top, and mid-top models, including the upcoming Air Force 1 Low LXX University Blue.

Premium tooling on the Air Force 1 is nothing new, but it significantly increases the pair's value and attention. Understandably, there have been more premium releases this year, with another on the way.

The premium features begin with the addition of tumbled leathers to the upper of the sneakers. The tumbled leather base is covered in a bright Summit White that covers the majority of the upper and contrasts with the University Blue swooshes.

The iconic swoosh logos are made of tough suede materials. The luxurious rugged suede instalments are also affixed over the heel tabs, revealing the "Nike Air" lettering in dark blue font alongside a mini swoosh.

The Crisp White colour scheme dominates the shoes, with accents on the laces, canvas tongues, soft textile liners, luxurious leather sockliners, and midsoles. The canvas tongues have a stitched leather tongue tab with tonal summit shade "Air Force" lettering.

The heel counterparts are debossed to match the upscale lavish vibe, and the metallic ring eye stays add a pop of colour to the otherwise understated design. The mettallic lace dubrae complements the crisp white laces for an enchanting effect. The white midsole contrasts with the tonal presiding blue outsoles, which end along the tread to complete the look.

While no official release date has been announced by the label, it is expected before the end of 2022.The Air Force 1 LXX Summit White / University Blue pair will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS at a retail price of $140.

