Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Mid LV8 'Blue Jay'? Price and more explored

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Nike Air Force 1 silhouette, with the swoosh label celebrating this occasion with multiple makeovers and exciting collaborations, including Virgil Abloh's makeover of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force.

The label is now adding another makeover in the 40th-anniversary celebrations to the Air Force 1 Mid LV8 silhouette. The sneakers will be clad in a 'Blue Jay/Yellow Ochre' makeover to mark this special occasion.

A release date is yet to be announced by Nike, however, it is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site SNKRS and select retailers in the coming weeks at a retail price of $140.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Mid LV8 'Blue Jay' makeover celebrating the silhouette's 40th anniversary

Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Mid LV8 'Blue Jay' makeover celebrating the silhouette's 40th anniversary (Image via Sportskeeda)

It has been exactly 40 years since Bruce Kilgore designed and introduced the iconic Air Force 1 to the world, with the silhouette seeing tremendous growth over the years. To celebrate this massive milestone, the Oregon-based sportswear behemoth is dropping a 40th Anniversary 'Blue Jay' edition of the coveted silhouette.

The official website introduces the special edition shoe as:

"Celebrating 40 years of pushing sport and fashion boundaries, this commemorative AF1 mixes elements from beloved launches to highlight the timeless design’s place in sneaker history. Gold accents, a debossed *40* on the heel and an honorary tongue label are just a few of the embellishments inviting you to the party."

The 40th anniversary Air Force 1 Mid LV8 silhouette is in Blue Jay / Yellow Ochre / White / Sail color palette while being packed with multiple details. The "LV8" silhouette refers to "Elevate," meaning that the sole unit is slightly higher and lifted up in comparison to regular '07 versions.

Nice Drops @nicedrops Nike Air Force 1 Mid 40th Anniversary "Blue Jay/Yellow Ochre"

October 13 ($140) Nike Air Force 1 Mid 40th Anniversary "Blue Jay/Yellow Ochre"October 13 ($140) https://t.co/RpRwZ5kZAF

The upper portion of the sneakers is constructed out of a striking Blue Jay leather material, which is quite eye-catching. The official site gives a nod to this feature, stating:

"Completing the look, crisp leather with a pop of color delivers a grand finale. Happy anniversary!"

This Blue Jay accent is contrasted with sail swoosh logos, which are placed over both the lateral and medial profiles. The most prominent hue, Yellow Ochre, is accentuated across the entire upper through multiple mini-swooshes and tongue tab branding.

A flair has been added to the silhouette with the addition of polished golden embellishments upon the sneakers with lace Dubrae and top eyelets.

The "82 - 22" year lettering is printed on the sockliners as a nod to the founding year of the silhouette and the current year. The official site talks about the branding nod and "Party Favors" of the silhouette, stating:

"Party Favors - The custom tongue label blends past AF1 logos, while "82-22" on the sockliner honors AF1 style."

Finally, the "40" lettering is debossed over the heels surrounded by a quartet of stars. The silhouette also features pivot circle patterened on the outsole, which provides both durability and traction.

Fans can look forward to the release of Air Force 1 Mid Blue Jay on the official site of Nike SNKRS in the coming weeks at a retail price of $140.

Poll : 0 votes