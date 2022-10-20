Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Mid Tokyo 2003? Price and more explored

2022, marks the 40th anniversary of the Nike Air Force 1 silhouette, with the Beaverton, Oregon-based label celebrating the occasion with multiple releases of fabulous makeovers and exciting collaborations. The swoosh label will continue to celebrate the silhouette in the second half of 2022, with Blue Jay, Plaid, and other makeovers on the way.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear company is now incorporating a retro-inspired makeover for the Air Force 1 Mid silhouette, dubbed Tokyo 2003, to commemorate its 40th anniversary.

A release date for the silhouette hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet, Hypebeast, the pair is slated to be released in the coming weeks on the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Mid Tokyo 2003 in Viotech hue

Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Mid Tokyo 2003 in Viotech hue (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since Bruce Kilgore first introduced the iconic Air Force 1 silhouette to the world 40 years ago, the silhouette has gone through numerous iterations, including Low-cut, Mid-cut, High-cut, LV8, and more. The silhouette has grown tremendously over the years, thanks to collaborations with major brands such as Louis Vuitton, Off-White, and others.

The Oregon-based sportswear giant is celebrating this major milestone by releasing new makeovers of the silhouette.The official Nike site introduces the origin of the Air Force 1 silhouette as:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

小言 @ko_go_to Official Photos of the Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Tokyo 2003”



In addition to the Air Trainer 1, Nike Sportswear will be paying homage to the Japanese culture with this special edition Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Tokyo 2003” (TYO 03) colorway. Official Photos of the Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Tokyo 2003”In addition to the Air Trainer 1, Nike Sportswear will be paying homage to the Japanese culture with this special edition Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Tokyo 2003” (TYO 03) colorway. https://t.co/UAadIecxxH

The site goes on to explain the silhouette's significance in the sneaker world as follows:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The upcoming Air Force 1 Tokyo 2003 silhouette features a traditional two-toned design to pay homage to Japanese culture. The pair will be released in the Viotech / Summit White colorway, with the upper made of traditional leather material. The sneakers are presented in traditional and classic shapes and colors, with a small reptilian twist.

The base of the silhouette is a summit white hue that is applied to the vamp, ankle collars, and tongue. The perforated pattern on the vamp adds comfort and breathability. Overlays of Purple crocodile leather can be found on the toe boxes, heel counters, lacing system, and the iconic Air Force 1 Mid strap over the ankle of the sneakers.

A matching purple hue, dubbed the Viotech, is added over the swooshes and the heel tabs over the smooth leather. The heel tabs feature the "Nike Air" branding while a white base provides contrast.

The design is completed with a custom hangtag and a thematic detail over the lateral heel with a "TYO 03" badge embossed over the sneaker.

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid Tokyo 2003 silhouette can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers at a price of $130.

