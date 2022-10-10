Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM 'Fur and Bling'? Everything we know so far

Oregon-based sportswear behemoth Nike is celebrating the 40th year anniversary of its iconic Air Force 1 silhouette in 2022. The label has had been commemorating this milestone by releasing various colorways and designs for the silhouette. It has now gone a step further by releasing a PLT.AF.ORM variation.

The PLT.AF.ORM variant was created by revisiting basketball sneakers and reimagining them through the lens of women's style. One of its upcoming colorways is dubbed "Fur and Bling."

It should be noted that the swoosh label has not announced any official release dates for the same. However, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released before the end of the year 2022 at a retail price of $110.

More information on the upcoming women's exclusive Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM 'Fur and Bling' colorway, which is ideal for women who adore all things shiny

Upcoming women's exclusive Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM 'Fur and Bling' colorway

Bruce Kilgore designed Nike Air Force 1 for the swoosh label in 1982. AF1 has made numerous improvements over the last 40 years. Following the release of a sneak peek of the Fur and Bling Dunk Low earlier this week, the upcoming Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM silhouette will also be available in Fur and Bling.

The most recent silhouette, like the other pairs in the experimental women's exclusive makeover, comes in a muted color palette. The sneaker is inspired by a '70s makeover and features a slew of eye-catching details that one can't help but admire.

The official site introduces the Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM silhouette as:

"Let classic, easy-to-wear AF-1 style rise to the occasion with the Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM LV8. Its elegantly shaped and lifted midsole delivers a proud, fresh look to the hoops franchise."

The shoe's upper is made of leather and is pristine white in color. The white contrasts with the forest green color that is highlighted over the swoosh logos on the medial and lateral side panels.

Both profiles feature the 'Double Swoosh' motif. The second swoosh contrasts forest green with clean white faux fur swooshes. A number of eye-catching details are added to the silhouette to highlight various aspects such as repositioned double swooshes to the exaggerated sole unit.

The brown accented suede heel badge and sockliners add another color to the mix. The shoe is embellished with jewelled dubrae. Instead of a traditional brushed steel dubrae, the limited-edition makeover features an oversized embellishment resembling a bedazzled ring.

The large jewel covers the front face and half of the shoe's vamp. The sockliners, which have a shiny motif, add to the bling factor. The back heel has a split right through it to complete the look.

The Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM Fur and Bling is set to drop in 2022 on Nike SNKRS' official e-commerce site and select retailers, both in-store and online, in women's exclusive sizes.

