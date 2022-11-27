Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Valentine's Day sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear label Nike is getting in the mood to celebrate love earlier this year, as it revealed multiple Valentine-themed makeovers. After unveiling the Air Dunk, Air More Uptempo, and Air Trainer silhouette, the latest to surface is the 40-year-old basketball silhouette, Air Force 1.

The upcoming sneakers are packed with swooshes on the lateral profile that feature hearts embossed over them. The official release date for the Air Force 1 Valentine's Day sneakers hasn't been announced yet. However, according to the media outlet, Sole Retriever, the sneakers will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on February 7, 2023.

More about upcoming 2023 Nike Air Force 1 “Valentine’s Day” set to release ahead of global love festival in shades of pink and red

The Air Force 1 silhouette was launched back in 1982, with its current iteration dressed in clean aesthetics and fresh colorways. The official site introduces the silhouette and introduces fans to its story:

"Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

Since the inception of the design 40 years ago, the model has gone through numerous makeovers which can easily round out to 2000 iterations. The site further states the significance of the sneaker model:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Now, leaving behind the basketball theme, the silhouette is adopting a romantic aesthetic for Valentine's Day 2023. The swoosh label is no stranger to this occasion, as it drops numerous silhouettes in multiple makeovers which are cute, alluring, and eye-catching. All of these qualities can be seen in the upcoming Air Force 1 silhouette with a simple yet striking makeover.

The upper part of the silhouette is constructed out of leather material, with the white tumbled leather acting as the underlay and base. The white hue is muted to accentuate the Picante red patent leather wrapped upon the shoe's overlays. It is also affixed upon the toe boxes, heel counters, and the lacing system, for an eye-catching contrast.

Among the most prominent details over the shoes, standouts include the pink-hued swooshes, which are covered in TPU debossed raised hearts over the lateral profiles. Compared to the lateral profile, the medial sides are left plain and simple with a cleaner look.

Across the tongue, pops of pink are added with "LOVE" and "AF1" lettering in a pair of pink spell love hearts. The design is rounded out with all-white air midsoles and outsoles.

The pair of sneakers are rumored to be released on February 7, 2023, via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers at a retail price of $100. That said, the release information is tentative.

