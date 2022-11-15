Where to buy Nike Air Jordan 1 Elevate low "Black Gym Red"? Price and more explored

Michael Jordan's eponymous label under Nike, which is nearing its 40th anniversary, has always focused on technological advancement, especially for Air Jordan 1. The AJ 1 silhouette has been redesigned by the Jordan label to create a women's model named the Air Jordan 1 Elevate.

The Air Jordan 1 Elevate is proof that the Jordan label can merge modern fashion sensibility with vintage ethos. The women's silhouette has already been revealed in multiple colorways, including the "Exploration Unit," "Hyper Royal," and more.

Women's Exclusive Sneaker Air Jordan 1 Elevate sneakers will now don the "Bred" colorway. The official release date for the sneakers has yet to be announced by the label. However, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be released on Nike's official e-commerce site, SNKRS, and with select retailers in January 2023.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Elevate low bears a striking resemblance to the Air Jordan 1 High OG Chicago

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Elevate low "Black Gym Red" sneakers which give off a "Bred" colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike and Michael Jordan's eponymous label have ruled the platform sneaker market when they launched the Air Jordan 1 Elevate silhouette in February 2022. The sneakers have a modified chunky platform sole and air cushioning. Their concealed wing-and-basketball logo and sky-high midsoles are now trademarks of the women's exclusive sneakers.

The latest colorway to take over the silhouette is the beloved Black/Gym Red color palette, similar to the "Bred" makeover. The silhouette is an indirect look back at the iconic history of the Jordan label, as the combination of black and red was the first hue to be featured on Michael Jordan's signature shoe.

The combination of black and red, also known as Bred, has always been in the continuation rotation for both the Jordan label and Nike. For the new "Black Gym Red" colorway, the shoe is clad in a white, black, and red color palette.

In the past four decades, one of the Jordan brand's staple color combinations has been the black, white, and red one. The new silhouette bears a striking resemblance to the 1985-released Air Jordan 1 High OG Chicago, with a slightly reworked makeover for an extra stealthy vibe.

The shoes' uppers are made out of leather with a smooth, and sleek black hue, featured across the silhouette. The gym red accents are added upon the silhouette over the swoosh logos on both medial and lateral sides, sock liners, and heel badge.

The heel badge features the iconic winged basketball logo, but with a concealed effect, showcasing the logo's outline. A simple yet striking look is added with the Jumpman logo on the tongue. The Nike Air midsole has been given a platform look.

The Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low Black Gym Red sneakers are expected to be released on SNKRS, the brand's official e-commerce site, and select retailers in January 2023 at a retail price of $135.

