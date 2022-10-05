Where to buy Nike Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low "Exploration Unit"? Everything we know so far

As Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line under Nike Inc. approaches its 40th anniversary, they have gone back to their first-ever signature silhouette. The Air Jordan 1 was redesigned to create a women's sneaker, dubbed the Air Jordan 1 Elevate.

Air Jordan 1 Elevate proves that modern fashion sensibilities can be merged with vintage products without any issues. The updated women's silhouette has taken on several looks. These have now been revealed in the "Exploration Unit" colorway.

The Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low "Exploration Unit" sneakers are part of a much wider collection which also features the Air Jordan 1 Mid, which was released earlier this year.

Air Jordan 1 Mid Exploration Unit sneakers (Image via Nike)

Information regarding the official release of the sneakers hasn't been revealed by the manufacturers yet. According to sneaker media outlet Sneaker News, the silhouette will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS before the end of this year. The sneakers will be available at a retail price of $135.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low will receive an astronomy-inspired makeover with outer space references

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low Exploration Unit sneakers, releasing under the Astronomy-inspired collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

After revealing the Air Jordan 1 Mid sneakers in the "Exploration unit" makeover, the Jordan label has now introduced an iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Elevate low.

The Air Jordan 1 Elevate silhouette has been seen in many makeovers, starting with the "red" colorway. Now, for the first time ever, it will be clad in astronomy-inspired themes. The special edition sneaker takes inspiration from the idea of different dimensions in different timelines.

The makeover features a lot of futuristic details and a number of outer space references. Arranged in an interstellar esthetic, the shoe combines the modern present, unpredictable future, and the heritage of the past.

Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low "Exploration Unit" comes with a wormhole-esque swoosh

The latest makeover of the women's exclusive Air Jordan 1 Elevate features a leather constructed upper, which is clad in a crisp white hue.

The white underlays are seen upon the midfoot area, plain cotton laces, and the perforated vamp. This minimalistic white hue contrasts with the light gray suede overlays over the toe boxes and eyelet area.

Continuing the greyscale color combination, a darker, smokey gray hue features upon the smooth leather material to make up the eyestays, quarter panels, heel tabs, and heel counter design. All three shades blend perfectly for a modest color palette.

The rear of the shoe is given a flair with metallic silver 3D graphics of a "Jordan" typeface in a spacey setting. This sits below an abstract winged insignia that is embroidered and devoid of any line work.

The white mesh tongue gives a nod to the original Air Jordan 1 with the iconic Jumpman logo over the "Exploration Unit" logo. A translucent sky blue is highlighted over the Nike swooshes on both sides, which are further decorated with wormhole graphics.

Burgundy is another part of the minimalistic color palette, which is found over the tongue trims, heel collars, and the "Nike Air" branding over the sockliners.

The Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low "Exploration Unit" will be released on the official e-commerce site of SNKRS and select Jordan brand retailers before the end of this year. The sneakers, which will only be released in women's sizes, will be available at a retail price of $135.

