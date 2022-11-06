Where to buy Nike Air Jordan 1 High Elevate "Hyper Royal" sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

As Michael Jordan's eponymous label under Nike Inc. approaches its 40th anniversary, there's immense focus on technological advancement and the debut shoe of its signature line, Air Jordan 1. The AJ1 silhouette was redesigned by the Jordan label to create a women-suited model, dubbed the Air Jordan 1 Elevate.

The women's exclusive Air Jordan 1 Elevate silhouette proves that modern fashion sensibilities can be merged with vintage aesthetics. The latest makeover to appear on the AJ1 Elevate High-top model is the "Hyper Royal."

The official release date for the Air Jordan 1 High Elevate "Hyper Royal" hasn't been announced yet. However, according to news outlet Sole Retriever, the sneakers will be launched via Nike SNKRS and select retailers in January 2023.

More about upcoming women's exclusive Nike Air Jordan 1 Elevate High "Hyper Royal" sneakers

Upcoming women's exclusive Nike Air Jordan 1 Elevate High "Hyper Royal" sneakers

The Nike and Jordan label has been trying to tackle the platform sneaker look. Eventually, Jordan did so by launching the AJ1 Elevate model back in February 2022. The sneaker boasted the classic look of AJ1 with a modified chunky platform sole and air cushioning.

Since its unveiling, AJ1 Elevate has continued to release multiple colorways that took the classic Nike silhouette to new heights. The sky-high midsoles and concealed wings logo have become trademarks. That said, the latest color palette to appear over the silhouette is the beloved Hyper Royal makeover.

The shoes give a fearless look with classic black and blue appearing in a traditional color-blocking style. The silhouette comes clad in a 'Dark Ash / Hyper Royal / Sail' color palette. The base of the upper is constructed out of Dark Ash leather, which is further enhanced with bold blue hits over the entire shoe.

The sneakers feature an all-leather upper and boast hyper royal overlays which are featured upon the ankle flaps, heel counters, lacing system, and toe boxes. Moreover, the iconic swoosh logos on both lateral medial sides come clad in a titular royal blue hue.

The traditional ash hue - which looks a lot like black - graces the underlays. The concealed wing-and-basketball logo makes an appearance over the lateral ankle flap in a patched-up pattern. The interior zippers allow for easy access to the foot within the shoe.

The traditional "Nike Air" branding on top of the tongue tabs is expunged from the silhouette to add a minimalistic aesthetic to the shoes. The iconic Jumpman decorates the embossed plaques over the jumbo-sized midsoles, which are sure to add inches to height.

Finally, the offering is brought to a close via the vintage, sail-colored midsoles sitting atop the solid rubber royal blue thick-cut scoring outsoles. The shoe draws its inspiration from the OG Air Jordan 1 "Royal" makeover from 1985.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High "Hyper Royal" hasn't been announced yet. However, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the shoe can be expected to drop via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in January 2023 at a retail price of $145.

