Where to buy Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Purple Smoke" sneakers? Price and more explored

Michael Jordan's eponymous label under Nike has revealed a new makeover of its Air Jordan 1 silhouette. The label has decorated AJ1's low-cut golf iteration in a new colorway, dubbed the "Purple Smoke." The Jordan label is planning on extending its Jordan 1 Golf catalog with the release of the sneaker, which also celebrates the NBA Hall of Famer's love for golf.

The latest sneaker is making an appearance after the previous "Palomino" and "Eastside Golf" sneaker collaborations. The official release date for the shoes hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to media outlets Hypebeast and Sneaker News, the Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Purple Smoke" sneakers will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in the coming weeks.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Purple Smoke" sneakers doused in the shades of purple for the popular golf range

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Purple Smoke" sneakers doused in the shades of purple for the popular golf range (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 1 silhouette was first introduced in 1984 and since then it has become one of the staples of the sneaker industry. The silhouette has been adapted in many versions and iterations including - low-top, mid-top, high-top, elevate, and golf amongst others.

The silhouette has continued to receive multiple colorways and major attention from both the Jordan label and fans, and it seems like the trend will continue the same.

NBA legend Michael Jordan and his signature shoe line alongside Nike can be credited for bringing the fashion world with the sport. Michael Jordan's love for golf has been documented in the past, however, his label's continuous efforts to bring golf sneakers further display his passion for the game.

In recent years, the label has created golf models for all the signature shoes ranging from AJ1 to AJ37. Now, following the trend of integrating streetwear sensibility with the world of golf gear, the label is dressing its debut Air Jordan 1 silhouette in Purple hues. The official site introduces the silhouette:

"A competitor through and through, MJ is no stranger to the golf course. He's had some big wins off the court, and a few have certainly come through playing 18 holes. Embrace MJ's love for golf through the historic pair of footwear that started it all for him — the Air Jordan 1."

The sneakers come clad in a 'White / Cave Purple / Purple Smoke / University Blue' color scheme. The underlay of the shoe is constructed out of crisp white leather which covers the midfoot panels. The white hue contrasts with bright purple and dark purple occurring overlays.

Mint_Cards_N_Kicks_ @KickWaveWW

No set release date as of now, but stay tuned for more drop info Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Purple Smoke"No set release date as of now, but stay tuned for more drop info Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Purple Smoke"No set release date as of now, but stay tuned for more drop info 📈 https://t.co/Lv2HzzXfPR

The forefoot, lacing system, and the swooshes on both the medial and lateral profiles are clad in "Purple Smoke" shades, while a lighter "Cave Purple" hue can be seen complementing the heel counters and the vamp.

The "University Blue" shade can be seen featured on the winged basketball logo and sock liners. The look is rounded out with white midsoles and "Purple Smoke" rubber outsoles.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Purple Smoke" sneakers are rumored to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in the coming weeks at a retail price of $140, although no official release information has been released by the swoosh label itself.

Poll : 0 votes