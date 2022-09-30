Where to buy Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Black Concord sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Michael Jordan's iconic signature shoe from Nike Inc. sub-label Air Jordan 1 has always been a Jumpman label favorite The upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid Black Concord colorway is one of the best yet, following a slew of sensational releases this year, all of which have been women's-only.

The upcoming pair is perfectly color-blocked and embodies everything that makes the silhouette legendary. The Air Jordan 1 Mid Black Concord Women's-exclusive pair will be available on Nike's official e-commerce site and in-store, as well as the SNKRS app and select retailers worldwide.

The Swoosh label has yet to make an official announcement regarding the release of information. However, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the sneaker will be released before the end of 2022 at a retail price of $125.

More information on the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Black Concord colorblocked sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Black Concord sneakers, which are classically colorblocked (Image via Sportskeeda)

The shoe takes cues from some of the Jordan Brand's classic features and combines them with a contemporary and clean design, making it understated yet distinct from the other Air Jordan 1 silhouettes. The Air Jordan 1 Mix Black Concord is strikingly similar to the Air Jordan 1 Retro High Court Purple colorway from 2020.

The upper of the shoe is made of a sleek and smooth leather material. The leather upper comes in a dark black base color that contrasts with the Dark Concord hue used as a pop of colour on the panels, swooshes on the lateral and medial sides, toe boxes, and vamp.

The plush nylon tongue is black and features the iconic Jumpman insignia. The back of the sneakers has finely stitched wings and a basketball logo around the heel counter, giving the sneakers a signature Jordan look. A rubber midsole in a clean Sail hue at the bottom makes them stylish enough to wear on and off the court.

The sneakers' Sail midsole is the only thing that breaks up the black and purple two-toned look. Finally, the sneakers have a rubber outsole to add durability and make them suitable for any weather, be it rainy or fall.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid in Black / Dark Concord / Sail will be released in the holiday season of 2022 on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS, as well as a few select retailers. The sneakers' official release date is still unknown, and the aforementioned release date is provisional and subject to change by the label.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Black Concord, which is only available for women, will retail for $125.

KIXIFY @Kixify Hype for this release ? Air Jordan 12 Hyper RoyalHype for this release ? Air Jordan 12 Hyper Royal 💙 Hype for this release ? https://t.co/Tyzsn9GxnG

In other news, the swoosh label is releasing two more pairs of Air Jordan silhouettes in women's sizes. The first shoe on the list is the Air Jordan 12 Hyper Royal, which comes in black and royal blue and will be available on SNKRS on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

The second pair is the Air Jordan 3 Black Gold colorway which is slated to be released on SNKRS on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

