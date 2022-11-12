Where to buy Nike Air Kukini “Water” shoes? Release date, price, and more details explored 

To create its newest lifestyle retro for 2022, Nike has turned to the year 2000 to revive its widely admired Nike Air Kukini to capitalize on the prevailing Y2K fashion. The Swoosh label is ready to reintroduce the "Water" variant for the latest launch this November. The upcoming sneakers will be wrapped in a TPU cage with blue underlays.

The upcoming “Water” colorway of the Nike Air Kukini silhouette is all set to make its debut on November 22, 2022, at 8.30 pm EST. The all-blue sneakers will be priced at $125 for each pair. Interested purchasers can find them easily on Nike's online and offline stores, the SNKRS app, and a few other select retail shops following the launch.

Nike Air Kukini will arrive in “Water” colorway with blue makeup and TPU overlays

Take a closer look at the Air Kukini Water shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Who would have imagined that the Nike Air Kukini would receive a similar launch treatment as the Dunk and Air Force 1 more than 20 years later? While it may be a little snobby, it's wonderful to see Nike releasing a variety of hues of the Air Kukini model during most of 2022 to cater to its particular fan base.

After appearing in “Paint Splatter,” “Mighty Swooshers,” “Triple Black,” "Black Neon," “Pixel,” and more interesting colorways in the previous months, the silhouette will now arrive in “Water” makeup that debuted in July this year.

The description of the Nike Air Kukini “Water” colorway on the SNKRS web page reads:

“Bridging casual and technical for over 20 years, the Air Kukini is proof that opposites attract. Carrying the ethos of Nike's clandestine Alpha Project and stamped with the division's iconic 5-dot logo, it's a futuristically wild design that pushes the envelope of what "shoe" means. Reviving one of our most coveted colorways on the stretchy knit upper, an all-over water graphic in Coastal blue takes a dip in early aughts style.”

Here's a detailed look at the heels and toe tops of the upcoming sneaker (Image via Nike)

The complete shoe sports a Coast/Black-Signal Blue-White color scheme. Beyond its vintage design, the Nike Air Kukini follows the slip-on trend. The "Water" colorblocking of the shoe features a neoprene laceless top and starts with a vivid blue that mimics the water reflections with interweaving light.

This complements the silhouette's characteristic TPU cage, which is presented here in a translucent style, effectively emphasizing the theme while maintaining the Air Kukini's original shape.

Moreover, black accentuates the design at the toe top, tongue flap, and heel block in smooth nubuck. This realistic replica is finished by the Air-infused sole unit, which joins with the TPU framework and is clothed in white at the midsole and black at the visible Air unit and rubber outer sole unit.

Stay tuned to the Swoosh’s official web page to receive quick updates on the upcoming Air Kukini release.

