Where to buy Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex "Velvet Brown"? Everything we know so far

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear Nike released a slew of high-end collaborations in the summer of 2022. The swoosh label is now prepared to launch a few Fall Winter 2022 season offerings, and one of the most frequent silhouettes on the horizon is the Nike Air Max 90.

The latest Air Max 90 comes clad in a Velvet Brown hue with Gore-Tex details. The Air Max 90 Gore-Tex Velvet Brown offering is ideal for the winter season and has been given a dark aesthetic to match the weather.

The shoe hasn't been given an official release date by the swoosh label yet, but according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released in Fall Winter 2022, and will be available on Nike SNKRS.

More about the upcoming Fall Winter ready Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex "Velvet Brown" sneakers

Nike and Gore-Tex's new offerings for the Fall Winter 2022 season include the Air Force 1 in both low and high-top models, the Air Jordan 5, and now, the Air Max 90.

After previously revealing the Air Max 90 Gore-Tex in Cargo Khaki and Anthracite/Pure Platinum, the latest colorway to appear over the silhouette is the Velvet Brown. The shoes come clad in a 'Velvet Brown/Diffused Taupe/Earth' color palette.

The silhouette will provide a comfortable option for colder, wetter climate conditions, and will be ideal for hiking activities in such weather.

The upper comes constructed with premium smooth leather, nubuck, and ripstop material. It is clad in the titular Velvet Brown shade, which features on the vamps, quarter panels, laces, collars, and midsoles.

The Diffused Taupe hue is found on the swoosh logos and tongues, while the majority of the toe boxes come clad in a stylish earthy brown hue. The eye stays, interior sock liners, and the overall lining of the shoe have bright blue accents, adding a subtle yet effective pop to the design.

The Gore-Tex logos are featured upon the side window panels and the tongues to indicate that the shoe has weatherproof capabilities. The mudguards feature a small ginger makeup. A mix of leather and nylon material covers the collar areas and forefoot.

The hits of burgundy deliver a functional contrast to the design.

The base of the shoe is also made of water-resistant materials for added utility. The window panels on the lateral walls feature Gore-tex branding with the introduction of a bright magenta pop.

No official release date has been announced yet for the Air Max 90 Gore-Tex "Velvet Brown" sneakers. However, according to the trusted media outlet Hypebeast, the shoes will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in the fall/winter of 2022.

The shoes will be released at a retail price of $160. However, the details are tentative and subject to change.

