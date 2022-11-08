Where to buy Nike Air Max Plus 'French Football Federation'?  Price, release date, and more explored

Nike, based in Beaverton, Oregon, is updating its magnificent Air Max Plus silhouette in honor of the French Football Federation. The model is a nod to the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will kick off in Qatar on November 20, 2022. This year is the first time the World Cup has ever been held in the Middle East.

Although German sportswear giant Adidas is known to have a stronghold on the football sphere, the swoosh label isn't far behind as it sponsors some of the sport's biggest names, including Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic, and Lewandowski.

Now, to further its association with the Football League and commemorate the upcoming tournament, Nike will be releasing Air Max Plus 'French Football Federation' silhouette on the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on November 14, 2022.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Max Plus 'French Football Federation' sneakers commemorating the 2022 FIFA world cup

The sneaker industry is growing at a very fast rate, and everyone from old sneaker collectors to new sneakerheads is becoming more interested in the latest sneaker trends. Despite that, styles like Air Jordan, Dunks, and Air Force 1, remain popular choices among sneaker fanatics.

There are still a sizable number of collectors who prefer retro silhouettes and up-and-coming archival revivals, such as the Air Max Plus silhouette. The Air Max Plus silhouette was first released to the public in 1998. It received mainstream treatment from the swoosh label in 2022.

The silhouette has undergone numerous transformations, including "Metallic Cooper," "Graffiti," and "Social F.C.," among many others, with the most recent being "French Football Federation."

The men's French Football Federation has been tipped to win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and the swoosh label is paying tribute to its supporters by unveiling a new dedicated makeover. The redesign of the silhouette matches the team's off-field gear.

The Air Max Plus French Football Federation is available in 'Midnight Navy / University Red / White / Metallic Gold.' The shoes upper is made of a combination of mesh and leather materials, the majority of which are in a midnight navy color.

Its upper has a breathable mesh base with TPU stripes and black TPU caging. The lateral profile features an iconic phrase atop the non-standard tab adopted by the French federation unit "Nos Differences Nous Unissent," which translates to "Our Differences Unite Us."

The shoe has metallic gold detailing on the tongue tags, swooshes, and the "FF" stamp on the sock liners. It also features 3M reflective detailing and "Toile de Jouy" lettering on the outsoles, as well as white midsoles and midnight navy outsoles with red accents.

The Nike Air Max Plus French Football Federation sneakers will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers on November 14, 2022. Those interested can purchase these pairs for $175.

