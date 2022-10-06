Where to buy Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield? Price and more explored

Oregon-based sportswear brand Nike is extending its golf footwear catalog with the introduction of the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield silhouette. The silhouette is a part of the men's weatherized golf shoe offering by the brand and has been updated for 2022 in black, gunmetal, and electric blue hues.

The latest silhouette from the golf shoe serves the purpose of providing equipment for every athleisure activity. The pair has been released on Nike's official e-commerce site in Japan, Europe, Canada, the UK, and Australia. A stateside release in the United States is yet to be announced.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield sneakers from weatherized golf shoe category

Upcoming Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield sneakers from weatherized golf shoe category (Image via Sportskeeda)

The sportswear giant has always focused on its different sub-categories including basketball, golf, football, running, tennis, gym, and skateboarding, among others.

The label has now merged its hiking and outdoor silhouette with the golf technicality as it has been updated with a new look in the Anthracite/Black/Cobblestone/Bright Crimson colorway. The brand's official site introduces the pair as:

"Sideways rain? Gale-force winds? They're all tameable in the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield. Made to help you stay dry when the weather turns, it has waterproof materials and innovative traction, so you can skip the cosy clubhouse confines at the turn and march to the back 9 in confidence."

Bearing a small resemblance to the spirit of Nike's ACG imprint, the Tour 2 Shield allows golfers to extend their footwear technology by playing in any season, including cold, rain, and snow.

The upper of the sneakers are constructed out of waterproof material. The silhouette is constructed out of a water repellent shroud. The overlays are made out of waterproof material. Dry design technology makes it easy to clean the shoes.

Most of the upper is clad in a black hue with small pops of crimson and electric blue. The upper of the shoe features a rubberized mudguard at the front, which creates an extra barrier during wetter conditions. The rubberized mudguard is clad in a bright cirmson hue.

The upper features a black hued lock and ergonomically shaped zippers to make it easier for wearers to get their shoes on and off even while wearing rain gloves.

The shoe is made with a high-top cut profile and features elevated cuffs around the ankles which are integrated with rain trousers. The shoe features a hook-and-loop closure which adds another layer to help the wearer's feet stay covered despite the weather.

The durable midsole of the shoe features revolutionary responsiveness technology with the addition of two zoom air units in the forefoot. The midsole features iconic Nike react foam that gives the wearer a cushioned and comfortable base.

The shoe also has an innovative traction at the bottom. The outsole features large piston spikes and a tract pattern that provides the wearer with optimal grip on the course.

The sneakers have been released in select Nike store locations, however they are yet to be released in the US. The pair have been released at a retail price of £204.95 (approx $230).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far