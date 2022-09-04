Where to buy Nike Blue Ribbon SB Grinch sneakers? Everything we know so far

Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike and its iconic skateboarding division Nike SB introduced the Blue Ribbon SB silhouette in 2022 to celebrate the history of the Skateboarding division. The Blue Ribbon SB design is inspired by the label's classic Nike Cortez silhouette and Nike Blue Ribbon Sports origin.

The Nike Blue Ribbon SB silhouette is packed with heritage. The latest iteration of the silhouette is clad in Nike's famous "Grinch" colorway. The silhouette's color palette is similar to the previously teased unorthodox Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low silhouette.

A confirmed release date for the sneaker has not yet been revealed, however, it can be expected to launch during this holiday season on Nike SNKRS' official e-commerce site for an expected retail price of $100. None of the information has been confirmed by Nike yet.

More about the upcoming Christmas-season influenced Nike Blue Ribbon SB Grinch sneakers

While Christmas is still four months away, Nike is already in a festive mood, and the holiday season has been fueling the Nike SB silhouettes lately.

The label first teased the furry Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk SB Low Grinch sneakers, and now the label is back with a play on the Grinch theme with the Nike Blue Ribbon SB.

Announced in Spring 2022, the BRSB is made for skating and is reconstructed via multiple padded additions. The uppers are constructed out of shaggy suede material, clad in lime green shade. The lime green shade is seen accentuated over the forefoot and the ribbed quarter overlay.

The sneakers' toe boxes further feature mini swooshes, which come in a slightly lighter hue. The silhouette's upper adds another material to its construction with a padded nylon tongue and a cupsole alongside the embedded cushion system, which is added to the rear of the silhouette.

The shoes feature synthetic material construction and stitching in the latter half of the model, also clad in the titular green hue. The Grinch hue further continues over the inner lining, exposed air bag, and the cracked leather back tab.

Diverting away from the monochromatic look, red tones from the Grinch's Santa suit are accentuated over the side panel swooshes fixated over the lateral and medial sides.

A more neutral shade, dubbed the Off-White, is added underfoot with the herringbone outsole, which sits below the matching midsole. The white hue continues further over the white laces. The sole unit features a visible React foam in the insoles, which are also clad in matching green.

The famous Grinch color scheme was first seen in the iconic and famous Kobe 6 Proto sneakers. A release date for the upcoming Nike Blue Ribbon SB Grinch has not yet been officially announced by the swoosh label, however one can expect it to hit the shelves in the coming months via SNKRS and select retailers.

A confirmed retail price for the silhouette hasn't been announced by the label, however, judging from past releases one can expect the pair to drop for $100.

In other news, Nike is set to release an iteration of Air Jordan 3 in Fire Red Colorway on September 10, 2022, for $210.

