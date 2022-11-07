Where to buy Nike Cosmic Unity 2 Mint-hued sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike has often paid special attention to their basketball silhouettes, and one such silhouette is the Cosmic Unity 2. While Nike's basketball sub-label is helmed by popular silhouettes such as Air Jordan 1 and Dunks, for those looking for a futuristic model, the Cosmic Unity 2 could be a top choice.

When it comes to the appearance of the shoe, the Cosmic Unity 2 basketball shoe looks gritty. The swoosh label described the shoe as,

"Trash that helps keep you fresh."

The official release date for the shoe hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the sneaker leaker page, Sole Retriever, the shoe will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on December 1, 2022.

More about the upcoming Nike Cosmic Unity 2 "Smells like Teamspirit" basketball sneakers featuring future-forward aesthetic

Upcoming Nike Cosmic Unity 2 "Smells like Teamspirit" basketball sneakers featuring a future-forward aesthetic (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Cosmic Unity 2 is tooled for rim protectors, moreover, it continues to uphold the Beaverton-based label's sustainability initiative. The Cosmic Unity line comes next to the Run, GT Cut, and Jump series from the label. The silhouette is widely celebrated amongst the women's basketball community due to its future-ready and unique aesthetic. The official swoosh label's site introduces the silhouette:

"Celebrate the love and joy of the game with the Nike Cosmic Unity 2. Made from at least 20% recycled content by weight, it provides enhanced responsiveness and support. This shoe will help keep you fresh and secure without overloading it with extra grams, so that you can focus on locking down the perimeter defensively or starting the fast break after a rebound."

The latest minty makeover upon Cosmic Unity 2, dubbed the Smells Like Team Spirit, comes clad in the Oregon Ducks' team-colored outfit with the college season residing just around the corner. The silhouette's unique aesthetic is flawless and fuses the on-court performance with eco-friendly sustainability.

The upper part of the shoe comes constructed out of knit mesh material. It infuses an iron grey and black color palette as the base which is accented by metallic trim embroidery. Metallic hues are featured on the collars above the sneakers. The upper is constructed out of recycled materials and is contrasted with striking enamel green hues.

The enamel green hues feature upon the mesh panels, Air Strobel infused midsoles, and laces to give the shoes a tasteful pairing with the rest of the presiding greyscale color scheme.

A speckled shadow grey hue is featured upon the adjacently placed mudguards of the shoe. Another hue is added to the mix with pops of tour yellow upon the sock liners and tongues to give a boisterous vibe.

The cosmic Unity 2's pull tabs feature across the tongues and heels for a rugged look. The most unique feature is the swooshes with moon surface texture, keeping them in line with the space-age theme. The look is finished off with one-of-a-kind marble effect Air Strobel midsoles and green and grey tie-dye finish outsoles.

The Cosmic Unity 2 "Smells Like Teamspirit" shoes will be released on the official e-commerce site and in-store of Nike’s SNKRS app, and select retailers on December 1, 2022, at a retail price of $160.

Poll : 0 votes