Where to buy Nike Dunk High "Teal Suede"? Price, release date, and more explored

Nike, based in Beaverton, Oregon, is a leading footwear manufacturer that never fails to treat its brand loyalists to new versions of classic silhouettes such as Nike Air Forces and Dunks. Following the release of several silhouettes such as "Lunar New Year," "Somos Familia," and others, the label has now released the beloved Dunk High model in gloomy teal tones.

With the arrival of the Fall/Winter 2022 season, the swoosh label is set to introduce a minimalistic, dark, and gloomy color palette, dubbed the Teal Suede over the Dunk High, to synchronize the silhouette with the season's color palette.

The Dunk High Teal Suede is yet to receive a specific release date from the swoosh label. However, according to media outlet Hypebeat, the pair will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers in the coming months.

More about the upcoming Fall Winter ready Nike Dunk High "Teal Suede" sneakers in cool tones

The swoosh label has released several in-line colorways of the iconic Nike Dunk High silhouette in recent months, garnering a lot of attention. The official site describes the silhouette as:

“Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly sheened overlays and original university colors. With its classic hoops design, the Nike Dunk High Retro channels '80s vintage back onto the streets while its padded, high-top collar adds an old-school look rooted in comfort.”

Following the reveal of several exciting colorways, from the vibrant "Psychic Purple" and "Somos Familia" to the neutral "Lunar New Year'', the label is now releasing a gloomy teal tone with a clean and simple look constructed out of a supple suede material.

The high-top shoe's upper is made of traditional smooth leather and is finished in Navy Blue, which is highlighted on the perforated vamp, collar areas, and quarter panels. The official site describes the shoe's upper as:

“The crisp leather on the upper has a slight sheen, ages to soft perfection and features durable overlays reminiscent of '80s b-ball.”

The navy blue base contrasts with the teal, or Cyprus hue, used on the overlays. The sneaker's overlays are made of tough suede and can be found on the toe boxes, heel counters, swooshes on the lateral and medial sides and the lacing area.

The rough suede contrasts with the overlays, creating a distinct mark with a sombre identity. The swooshes are the same murky teal color as the medials, and the nylon tongues are adorned with logo badges on tonal laces. "Nike" lettering has been added over the tongue tabs to add more branding.

The silhouette's construct leans towards a darker color scheme. The teal hue is also added over the branding details on the tongue tabs. The fall-ready silhouette is finished off with the addition of white midsoles and dark-hued teal rubber outsoles.

This rendition of the Dunk High Teal Suede silhouette hasn't received its official release date yet. However, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released on the official e-commerce site of SNKRS, and select retailers in the coming months for a retail price of $125.

