Where to buy Soulgoods x Nike Dunk High? Everything we know so far

Nike, based in Beaverton, Oregon, is teaming up with Beijing-based sneaker and streetwear retailer Soulgoods to create a Dunk High iteration. The dynamic duo will be releasing a neutral monochromatic look for the Nike Dunk High silhouette.

The Beijing-based Soulgoods label may not be well-known in the United States, but the imprint has been working with the swoosh label to expand its presence there.

The swoosh label has yet to announce official release information for the shoe, but according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the collaborative Dunk High silhouette will be released in the coming months on Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Soulgoods x Nike Dunk High sneakers 'From Beijing to the World'

Soulgoods is a streetwear and sneaker label based out of Beijing. The label has quickly established itself as a major player in China with the launch of many major coveted silhouettes and models. The 2016 founded label joined forces with Nike Inc. and the Converse in May 2021.

Following that, it launched a makeover of Chuck 70 and Jack Purcell. Returning to its new silhouette, unlike the previous Chuck 70 collaboration, the Dunk High does not feature tiger print.

The 37-year-old Peter Moore silhouette will drop its bold all-over print in favor of a more utilitarian and understated Olive Green shade. The sneaker is made of smooth suede uppers in a dominant dark olive color, with overlays in tonal hues to continue the military theme.

The jet-black hue is applied over the laces, mesh tongue construction, nubuck quarter overlays, and sole unit, breaking up the monochromatic color scheme. The iconic swoosh logos placed over the medial and lateral sides features a metallic silver trim with 3M trim contrasts.

Other co-branding details are spread throughout the silhouette. The Soulgood's “灵魂虎”, which means (Soul Tiger) insignia is embroidered over the top of the camouflage tongue tabs, sockliners, and lateral heels.

The most prominent nod of the Beijing-based sneaker retailer is added with the motto "From Beijing to the World" lettering placed on the insides of the collar, highlighting Soulgoods' national pride and plans for success.

The shoe will be accompanied by a custom themed shoebox that will showcase the Beijing-based label's connection to the world, rounding out the collaborative offering.

The Soulgoods collaborative makeover upon Dunk High was first teased in July 2022. Another set of on-foot looks were revealed by the sneaker leak Instagram page @prvt.selection later.

The collaborative Dunk High sneakers' official release information wasn't revealed by the swoosh label at the time of writing the article. However, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, and other trusted sneaker pages, the pair is expected to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS, and select retailers in the coming month.

It should be noted that the release information is tentative and can be changed by the swoosh label at any point.

