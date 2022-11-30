Where to buy Nike Dunk High "Varsity Purple" sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant has ensured that its Nike Dunk line receives some extra love this year, whether high-top, low-cut, or any other iteration, the silhouette has received multiple makeovers. Dunk Highs, on the other hand, are wildly popular and continue to establish itself in the streetwear and casual fashion world.

The silhouette has been revealed in multiple colorways by the swoosh label, including - "Worn Blue," "Classics," and "Run The Jewels" amongst many others. The latest to the surface is the retro "Varsity Purple." The silhouette was released back in 2020 and is being re-introduced to the female audience in 2022.

The Nike Dunk High "Varsity Purple" has not received an official release date, however, according to early reports and media outlet, Sole Retriever, the pair will be released on December 3, 2022, via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk High "Varsity Purple" sneakers returning after 2020 under NSW in women's sizes

The swoosh label is capitalizing on sneakerheads' undeniable interest in the Dunk silhouette. The brand is releasing multiple colorways, GRs, collabs, and retro makeovers upon the silhouette. The latest attention-grabbing makeover dubbed the Varsity Purple is in high-top iteration, releasing particularly in women's sizes. The official site introduces the Dunk silhouette:

"The Dunk began its journey on US college hardwood, making major waves in 1985 when it was debuted in a pack of colour-coordinated products for high-profile universities in the United States. But the silhouette eventually made its way across the world, where the design took on a life of its own."

The site further talks about the Varsity Purple colorway:

"This colourway commemorates a Japan-only release that was debuted in 1999, with a white base complemented by rich shades of Varsity Purple. This reissue includes satin laces and satin lining on the collar and tongue, as well as a translucent outsole."

In 2022, the Dunk silhouette made a triumphant comeback, and one of the colorways to make that possible was the "Varsity Purple" alongside "Syracuse" and "Kentucky."

The upcoming Varsity Purple Dunk High sneakers are reminiscent of the SP (Special Project) version released in 2020. The silhouette comes donned in traditional two-toned color blocking. White and Varsity Purple shade is seen paired throughout, with the underlays of the sneakers coming in white and overlays clad in purple.

The uppers are constructed out of leather material. The white hits can be seen featured upon the quarter panels, Vamp, and collars, while the titular purple hue is seen featured upon the swooshes on medial and lateral profiles, toe boxes, heel counters, eyestay area, collar flaps, and laces.

Another hue is added to the mix with the gold detailing added over the tongue tags and premium satin collar lining to provide an elegant flair to the shoe. The look is finished off with a crisp white midsole and purple hues translucent outsoles.

The sneakers are diverging from their retro predecessors by adding a few modern touches over the classic base colorway. The Nike Dunk High "Varsity Purple" sneakers can be availed on the official e-commerce site and select physical stores of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on December 2, 2022, at a retail price of $120.

