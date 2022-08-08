Where to buy Nike Dunk Low Dark Driftwood? Price, release date, and more explored

The Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike, has an ever-expanding catalog when it comes to their popular silhouettes such as Nike Dunk Lows. The swoosh label recently unveiled a new makeover of the Dunk Low silhouette in the Dark Driftwood color palette.

The makeover was previously seen in the Air Max 90 silhouette, which followed a similar color palette with small changes. The Nike Dunk Low pair is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS in the coming months, according to the media outlet, Hypebeast.

An official release information with confirmed release date is yet to be announced by the label yet.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Dark Driftwood sneakers

Upcoming Nike Dunk Low Dark Driftwood sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 2022, the swoosh has dressed Dunk Low's in multiple colorways for every occasion. With collaborative makeovers such as the HUF x Nike SB Dunk and a special HBCU-themed collection.

Following the first look and release date of the highly desired and hyped Vast Gray iteration, the newly surfaced colorway of the Dunk Low is Dark Driftwood. This latest colorway is definitely one the sneakerheads shouldn't overlook.

The shoes come clad in Dark Driftwood/Light Chocolate/Black/Sail colorway, and is dressed in almost-two-tone traditional color blocking. The sneakers are constructed in its usual all-leather build.

The primary titular colorway, dubbed the Dark Driftwood, is seen accentuated over mudguards, heel collars, and eyestays.

The titular hue contrasts with light chocolate/sesame-colored leather that features over midfoot panels, perforated toeboxes, and collars. The combination of the two colors brings forth an earthy aesthetic overall look of the shoe.

Reverting to the sneaker's traditional leather upper construct, the shoe features tonal laces, which keeps the earth-tone theme strong. The tonal lace sits atop the brown mesh nylon tongue.

The heel tabs feature traditional branding and have a set of Nike's iconic swoosh logo, which is clad in a contrasting black shade on both sides of the sneakers. The insoles and the sockliners continue the tonal shades of brown, and feature a finished off Nike branded graphic in black hue.

The brown hues get an added punch through the hits of black hued branding, over the outsole and the swoosh. The dark brown overlay system and light brown paneling continues throughout the sneakers.

Underfoot, in the south, the shoes feature a white Dunk midsole, which is paired with a black rubber outsole. The Nike Dunk Low comes in a fall-ready brown hue, and the overall makeover seems grounded.

The sneakers will be available to purchase at Nike SNKRS in 2022 in men's sizes - according to rumors - for a retail price of $110. The shoes will be released in the coming months, according to the media outlet Hypebeast.

An official release of information about the shoes is yet to be revealed by the Swoosh label itself.

In other news, the Swoosh label is also releasing another iteration of the highly acclaimed Dunk Low. The swoosh label will be releasing a simple Vast Grey makeover, which will be achieved with smooth suede panels.

The Nike Dunk Low Vast Grey will be released at SNKRS on August 23, 2022 for a retail price of $110.

