Where to buy Nike Dunk Low "Miami Hurricanes" sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike has prioritized the Dunk Low silhouette for the second half of 2022. The craze over the dunks hasn't slowed down as the swoosh label is releasing a "Miami Hurricanes" makeover of the low-top silhouette, just in time for the NCAA season.

The Dunk Low "Miami Hurricane" colorway is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS on November 25, 2022. It will also be available via select retailers.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Miami Hurricanes" sneakers just in time for the NCAA season

The Dunk sneakers were first unveiled by the swoosh label in 1985 and since then, the silhouette has been converted from a basketball shoe to a skateboarding shoe to finally a streetwear silhouette.

The official site introduces the Dunk silhouette as:

"From its hardwood debut in 1985, the Dunk has always been different. Created to capture the colorful spirit and vibrant energy of college basketball, it quickly became a symbol of the team mentality - a calling card of unique individuals banding together to make their mark."

In the past few weeks, the silhouette has appeared in multiple colorways including - Bright Spruce Velvet, Reverse Brazil, and Squirtle, among many others.

The college-themed Dunks were originally launched in the '80s with the "Be True" collection and has since been dressed in multiple colorways with major hits. The latest to appear is the Miami Hurricanes colorway, which is dressed in University of Miami colors.

The sneaker comes clad in a "Gorge Green / White / Total Orange / Gorge Green" color scheme. The official site gives further details of the sneakers:

"Featuring a revamped midsole for greater comfort, we’ve stayed true to the original team inspired color-blocking and soft leather uppers that make the Dunk the classic it is today."

The upper of the silhouette is constructed out of leather material with bright orange and green hues.

The underlay of the sneakers is clad in a bright orange hue which can be seen upon the perforated vamp, mid panels, matching nylon tongues, and matching tonal cotton laces. Green overlays are affixed upon toe boxes, heel counters, heel tabs, and lacing. Both the medial and lateral walls feature matching swooshes.

The inner lining of the shoe and tongue branding is also seen in the Total Orange hue. Upon the heel tabs, a "NIKE" lettering makes its way in orange. The entire shoe sits upon a white midsole and gorge green rubber outsoles.

The swoosh label's latest Dunk Low "Miami Hurricanes" sneakers can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on November 25, 2022, at a retail price of $110.

