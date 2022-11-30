Where to buy Nike Dunk Low "Midnight Navy" sneakers? Everything we know so far

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear behemoth Nike has had a successful year, which can be attributed to its continuous release of the Dunk and Air Force 1 series.

In 2022, the swoosh label paid special attention to the 40-year-old Air Force 1 and Dunk Low silhouettes, expanding their catalog. This move's outcome was not unexpected, with many people still wanting to get their hands on a pair. It appears that the swoosh label will continue to capitalize on the Dunk silhouette by releasing makeovers in 2023 as a result of its popular appeal.

The Dunk Low "Midnight Navy" is the most recent makeover in the Dunk lineage. An official release date for the Nike Dunk Low "Midnight Navy" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlets Hypebeast and Sole Retriever, the pair will be launched via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming months during Spring / Summer 2023.

Nike Dunk Low "Midnight Navy" sneakers are reminiscent of the iconic 2001 CO.JP Air Jordan 1 collab

In 1985, the swoosh brand unveiled the Peter Moore-designed Dunk silhouette, which over time established itself as a wardrobe staple. The shoe gained attention from all over the world in different communities ranging from basketball to skateboarding to casual streetwear.

The Dunk sneakers are still one of the most desired silhouettes by the Swoosh label, so it continues to design and release the shoe in multiple colorways and iterations. Per the official swoosh label's site, the silhouette "uncovered a subculture craving creativity as much as function." It describes the shoe,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

A slew of fresh colorways have been revealed by the swoosh label for early 2023, and the latest to appear is the "Midnight Navy." The Dunk Low Midnight Navy is reminiscent of another classic sneaker, the 2001-released Air Jordan 1 High OG.

In 2001, Michael Jordan and the Swoosh label collaborated to release the AJ1 High OG "Midnight Navy" as a part of the duo's CO.JP line. The silhouette was limited to 3000 units and quickly sold out. Most recently, the silhouette saw a global release in 2020. Now, following a similar color palette of 'Midnight Navy / White / Neutral Grey,' the Dunk Low will be getting a makeover.

The upper portion of the silhouette is made of smooth and supple leather. The sneaker's base is crisp White, with Midnight Navy overlays. Additionally, the Midnight Navy overlays wrap around the heel, lacing system, and toe boxes.

The swoosh logos are clad in a light grey premium suede, which gives them a metallic silver look. It matches the heel tabs, which feature varsity navy "NIKE" lettering branding.

The design is finished off with white midsoles and navy rubber outsoles. According to speculation, the sneakers will go on sale in the upcoming months of 2023 for $110 at Nike, SNKRS, and a few other retailers.

