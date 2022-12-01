Where to buy Nike Dunk Low "Teal Pink" sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Nike, the sportswear giant headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, has been teasing its followers with previews of upcoming 2023 products, such as the Dunk Low, in the run-up to the new year. Dunk Low received a lot of focus from the label in the second half of 2022, and that focus will carry over into the first half of 2023.

Swoosh will continue to try to capitalize on Dunk Low's popularity by releasing updated versions of the shoe. The swoosh brand has introduced a new line of shoes that feature stunning color blocking on classic shapes such as "Teal Pink."

The swoosh label is yet to announce an official release date for the sneakers. However, according to Hypebeast, the Dunk Low "Teal Pink" will be released in early 2023 via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Teal Pink" sneakers releasing in Spring 2023 exclusively in women's sizes

Upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Teal Pink" sneakers releasing in Spring 2023 exclusively in women's sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Peter Moore-designed Dunk silhouette was introduced by the swoosh label in 1985, and the sneakers have since become a wardrobe staple in the sneaker world. The sneaker model became a hit with sneakerheads and attracted the attention of subcultures all over the world. It is now a mainstay in the basketball, skateboarding, and streetwear scenes.

Nike continues to produce the Dunk Low silhouette as one of their most sought-after sneaker models by utilizing a wide variety of color blocking and design techniques. Per the official site of the swoosh label, the origin of the Dunk silhouette is:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look at a new upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Teal/Pink" Official Look at a new upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Teal/Pink" https://t.co/wEFZ7nSgsO

When it comes to Dunk Lows, the swoosh label has shown no signs of slowing down, revealing a slew of new styles for early 2023, including "Teal Pink."

The upper of the shoes is made entirely of leather, with Summit White underlays visible on the tongue, midfoot panels, and perforated vamp.

White soles are offset by teal overlays on the toe box, lacing area, laces, ankle collars, medial and lateral swoosh logos, and collar lining.

SDM LINKS 🇧🇷 @sdmlinks O Dunk Low "Teal/Pink" foi revelado e pode estar chegando. Tem espaço aí? O Dunk Low "Teal/Pink" foi revelado e pode estar chegando. Tem espaço aí? 🔥 O Dunk Low "Teal/Pink" foi revelado e pode estar chegando. Tem espaço aí? https://t.co/7sLWHwKFMw

Pink accents over detailing and branding add another color to the mix. Pink appears on the tongue tags, "Nike" branding, heel tabs, and sock liners. The white midsoles and teal rubber outsoles complete the look.

The overall appearance of the shoe is similar to the two-toned color blocking of the OG Be True To Your School Dunk Low propositions. The pair is geared toward women's tastes, with bright pink accents.

The Nike Dunk low "Teal Pink" shoes will be available for $110 on Nike's official e-commerce site, SNKRS, and select retailers in early 2023 during the Spring season.

