Where to buy Nike Dunk Low "Yellow Heart" sneakers? Everything we know so far

In 2022, Nike prioritized the release of its key lifestyle silhouette. While Air Force 1 observed its 40th anniversary, the Dunk Low silhouette enjoyed a centered moment. The swoosh label is marking Dunk Low as its cornerstone for the second half of 2022. The latest colorway revealed by the label is the Dunk Low "Yellow Heart."

The Dunk Low "Yellow Heart" sneakers were revealed by the sneaker leaker page Private Selection LLC on Instagram on October 28, 2022. The official release date for the sneakers hasn't been released by the swoosh label yet, however, according to multiple media reports, the silhouette will be released in Spring 2023 via Nike SNKRS.

Nike Dunk Low "Yellow Heart" sneakers is celebrating the Valentine's day 2023 in minimalistic style

When it comes to celebrating Valentine's Day, Nike never fails to impress its loyalists with multiple offerings for the occasion. Every year, the swoosh label creates multiple special variants. In 2022, the label revealed an all-pink Dunk Low variation, decorated in tulles and frills.

Similarly, in 2023, the label will be releasing two new colorways of the Dunk Low model, including one which has been previously released in 'Pale Ivory, Night Maroon, and Chocolate Brown' color schemes, and the latest in the Yellow Heart makeover.

The label previously revealed images from Nike's Valentine's Day footwear pack, which included the themed makeover upon Dunk High, Air More Uptempo, Dunk Low, and Air Trainer 1. Now, as the beloved holiday approaches closer, another silhouette in the Valentine's theme, dubbed the Yellow Heart, was revealed on the sneaker leak page.

The Dunk Low silhouette has now been around for over 30 years.The official site introduces the story of the Dunk Low silhouette,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast.”

The latest Yellow Heart makeover, however, diverges from its sports-based roots and instead delves into themes of love. The upcoming silhouette arrives in a classic two-toned look, with the majority of it being clad in a pristine white hue. The underlay of the sneaker is constructed out of tumbled leather in white, while the same tonal scheme continues upon the smooth white leather overlays.

The smooth white overlays appear over the toe boxes, heel counters, and eyelet areas. Similar colorless shade appears on the silhouette's tongue constructions, laces, and the sockliners.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks First Look at a new upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Yellow Heart" First Look at a new upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Yellow Heart" 💛 https://t.co/nLzNEDV9LA

The crisp white hue contrasts with the seldom touches of the Sail hues upon the heel tabs, midfoot swooshes on both the lateral and medial sides, and the tread underfoot.

The otherwise muted silhouette is given a pop of color via the yellow hue appearing over the heart affixed upon the heel counters, and the branding upon the heel tabs and tongue tabs.

No official release date has been announced by Nike yet, however, the silhouette will reportedly be released in Spring 2023. The date is tentative and subject to change.

