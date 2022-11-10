Where to buy Nike Dunk Mid "Off Noir" sneakers? Everything we know so far

Oregon-based sportswear behemoth Nike is dressing up its Dunk Mid silhouette in an "Off Noir" makeover. In 2023, Nike will be prioritizing the Dunk Mid silhouette and will be enjoying a centered moment with multiple colorways on the way.

One of the latest colorways of the Dunk Mid silhouette has recently been revealed by the swoosh label, dubbed the Dunk Mid "Off Noir." The swoosh label has yet to announce an official release date for the silhouette. However, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the silhouette will be released via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in Summer Spring 2023.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Mid "Off Noir" sneakers will highlight the contrast stitching of the silhouette

Upcoming Nike Dunk Mid "Off Noir" sneakers will come with contrast stitching throughout (Image via Sportskeeda)

With a nearly 40-year history, the Dunk silhouette has appeared in multiple cuts, variations, and iterations. Most notably seen in either low or high-top cuts, the swoosh label has recently introduced the model in multiple cuts, such as Jumbo Remastered and Disrupt 2.

However, throughout 2023, the label will release many colorways over the mid-cut model, which is unexpected for the sneakerheads. The silhouette will see centered attention after the mid-2000s when it was originally released in 2021. The sneakers also saw a small return in 2021 through a social status collaboration.

So far, four colorways have been revealed by the swoosh label over the Dunk Mid silhouette, such as "Multi-color," "Coconut Milk," and "Pale Ivory." The latest to be revealed is the "Off Noir" colorway slated to be released in spring 2023, which is defined as simple, minimalistic, sleek, yet sophisticated.

The mid-top silhouette's upper comes constructed out of canvas materials with a darkened color palette arranged throughout. The upper is clad in an "Off Noir" hue over the upper with multiple white contrast stitching, adding a playful touch to the offering.

The contrasting exposed stitching detail further provides a sartorial esthetic to the silhouette, unlike the recently unveiled colorways. Moreover, Nike has done away with the ankle strap, giving it a more seamless finish and fit.

Another hue is added to the mix, with silver-hued swooshes swinging upon the lateral and medial profiles of the sneakers. The swooshes also feature a distinctive outline detailing in "Off Noir" shade. The canvas construction is done in black leather materials added as heel tabs and features the white Nike branding embroidery.

More branding is added over the tonal sock liners and tongue tags which feature branded markings of "Nike" alongside the small swooshes in white hue. The look is rounded out with a dash of smooth leather around the heel, white midsoles, and contrasting black rubber outsoles giving a muted note.

The official release date for the Dunk Mid "Off Noir" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the trusted media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released in early 2023 at a retail price of $115. Readers are requested to note that all the released information regarding the shoe has been tentative and is subject to change.

Poll : 0 votes