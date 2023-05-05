Where to buy Nike x Liverpool home kit 2023/24? Release date, price, and more details explored 

Liverpool Football Club, one of the most successful and iconic football teams, signed a deal with sportswear giant Nike in 2020 after ending their partnership with New Balance. The partnership saw Nike take over as Liverpool's official kit supplier, providing the team with a new range of merchandise that included their home, away, and third kits, training wear, and other apparel.

On May 18, 2023, Liverpool will release their 2023–24 Nike home kit, which has a simple design in red with a white collar and capped white sleeve cuffs. The home kit 2023–24 is currently available for pre-order at the official website of Liverpool. The price range of the kit is around $54 to $83. The Nike home kit will be available at the Liverpool store on May 18.

Nike x Liverpool home kit 2023/24 will be available in men's, women's, and children's sizes

The home kit pays homage to the legendary Bill Shankly's last season in charge of the Reds 50 years ago. The classic design comes in bright Liverpool red with a white contrast collar and cuffs inspired by the 1974 FA Cup winners. On the reverse of the jersey, the 97 emblem encased by the eternal flames sits proudly at the nape of the neck in memory of those children, women, and men who were unlawfully killed as a result of the Hillsborough disaster.

Stadium and game jerseys use Nike's Dri-FIT technology, and in keeping with the Red Way sustainability strategy, all of the materials used in the production of both the authentic and replica kits were derived from post-consumer sources like plastic bottles.

The Hillsborough Memorial emblem has moved from the front to the rear of the neck. After Andrew Stanley Devine passed away in July 2021, the 97-emblem on the inside of the garment was enclosed by the iconic flames at the back of the neck for the first time.

Jordan Henderson, captain of Liverpool, had this to say about the new uniforms:

"The new home shirt is a classic. Given the inspiration behind the design it feels iconic and a nod to the history of this great club. We’re looking forward to wearing it at Anfield for the Villa game."

Vice-captain of the women's team, Taylor Hinds also added:

"We’re always proud to wear the LFC jersey. It’s always exciting to see the new design and when it has a link to the history of this club it makes it even more special. We’re excited to wear next season."

For those who work in the social care sector, healthcare, emergency services, teachers, charity workers, carers, and workers from the NHS and armed forces, Liverpool is providing a flat 10% discount on this upcoming home kit. However, this promotion is only available in the UK.

Also, it is possible to personalize and add new Women's Super League and Premier League names and numbers to jerseys. So place your order for the home kit now and get in touch with the football club to have it customized.

