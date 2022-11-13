Where to buy Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Cobblestone" sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

The Beaverton-based athleisure and footwear giant Nike is giving its retro silhouette Zoom Vomero 5 a remarkable comeback. Since being revived in September 2022, the silhouette has been revealed in a number of hues, including "Oatmeal," which will be released on December 7, 2022, and "Wheat Grass."

The fashionable runner has now been clad in winter-appropriate hues, dubbed the "Cobblestone and Flat Pewter." The Zoom Vomero 5 "Cobblestone and Flat Pewter" sneakers are slated to be released on Nike's webstore, SNKRS, and via select retailers on December 14, 2022.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Cobblestone and Flat Pewter" sneakers include a superior ZoomX foam

Upcoming Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Cobblestone and Flat Pewter" sneakers in winter-appropriate hues (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is the fifth model of one of the swoosh label's most recognizable running shoes, which debuted in 2006. Over time, the swoosh label proceeded to improve the shoe with advanced technology and more style, starting with the cushion on the first model and Flywire on the 8rh.

Due to its two independent Zoom Air padding units and a modified midfoot, the silhouette was first hailed as "pillowy soft" when it was launched in 2010. The design remained a favorite amongst runners for a few years, despite its low popularity compared to other running silhouettes.

The silhouette gained popularity back in 2018 when Samuel Ross's label A-COLD-WALL gave it a new look.

Nike is now revisiting the silhouette with new colorways such as "cobblestone" and "oatmeal," which have appeared in the past few weeks of 2022. The official site introduces the cobblestone silhouette,

"Carve a new lane for yourself in the Zoom Vomero 5—your go-to for complexity, depth and now, easy-styling. The richly layered design includes textiles, synthetic suede and plastic accents that come together to make one of the coolest sneakers of the season."

The site further gives details of the silhouette,

"A true tech meets low-key love story: The reflective details put a little flash in your step, while a neutral palette makes them a certain win for any 'fit your wardrobe throws at you."

The silhouette dons a superior ZoomX foam and a forefoot Zoom Air unit. The Zoom Vomero 5 silhouette is aesthetic and indulges in a more robust look across the cushioned midsole and mesh upper. The silhouette's busy design enables a mix of arrangements and color palettes that are more aligned with the casual style.

The running series boasts a grayscale tone and is constructed out of classic leather and mesh materials. The underlying mesh base of the sneakers is clad in a light bone hue. A similar hue is added over the throat, interior liners, and overlays of the sneakers. The titular tone, "Cobblestone," is added over the toe boxes, mid-foot panels, and heel overlays.

From there, subtle hints of pastel green hues spruce up the kicks by adding some depth, complementing the textured midsoles and technical uppers. The pastel green color is used on the tongues, swoosh logos on the heels, stripes that run down the throat, and forefoot outsoles.

The shoe is slated to be released on Nike's official webstore, SNKRS, and select retailers on December 14, 2022, for a retail price of $160.

