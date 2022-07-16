Where to buy the Off-White x Circoloco collection? Price and more explored

Off-White is continuing its long-standing partnership with Ibiza-based music brand, Circoloco. Their collaborative partnership debuted in 2018 and has given fans and brand enthusiasts something to look forward to. Following their successful collaborative streaks, the dynamic duo is bringing forth a special three-piece capsule.

The three-piece collection features pieces like tees and vests and showcases the dynamic duo's love for dance and music. The collection is currently available on the official e-commerce site of Virgil Abloh's label, Off-White, with prices ranging from $435 to $1,350.

More about the upcoming Off-White x Circoloco collection, celebrating Ibiza nightclubs

The 3-piece collaborative collection (Image via Off-White)

After producing a successful home-run collection with MLB and New Era, Off-White is going back to its roots with a continuation of its long-standing partnership with Circoloco. For the upcoming three-piece collection, the two labels will offer two tees and a utility vest, which will display glittered logos of both labels.

The first offering is a white colored T-shirt, which will feature silver-color glittered detail over it. The left side in front of the tee features an "Off-White" lettering branding, while the right side will feature a co-branded logo of both the labels.

The co-branded logo displays Circoloco's clown graphic overlaid on the iconic Off-White cross arrows. The rear and right sleeve of the tee features a "Circo Loco" lettering in cursive and block lettering. The tee can be availed for a retail price of $435.

The second offering is a black colored tee, accentuated with red glitter accents. The detailing is similar to the white tee, however, the difference is the color blocking has been changed from white-silver to black-red. The tee can be availed for $435.

The third and last offering of the capsule is the utility vest. It features an array of pockets. Across the chest, we see three pockets with strap closure, whereas, near the abdomen, we see two bigger pockets with zip closure.

The black base hue features a mash-up of the mesh and canvas material. The black base is contrasted with red glitter logos and motifs. The front features the lettering logos of both the labels, while the back features a co-branded clown and arrow logo. The Utility Jacket can be availed for a retail price of $1,350.

The Circoloco label was originally started as an afterparty dance and music event in 1999. The label was founded by promotors Andrea Pelino and Antonio Carbonaro, and they hosted dance and music events on Mondays.

The events were held at the highly sought-after iconic DC-10 nightclub in Ibiza, since then the label has kept the tradition on and increased their influence worldwide with clubs in Tokyo, New York City, Miami, and Tulum. The label gives an introduction,

"From its namesake, the DC-10 Club in Ibiza, Circoloco has grown into a global music brand, a veritable lifestyle, catalysing cultural exchange with the most brilliant minds in the art and fashion worlds."

Beyond his multiple achievements in the fashion world, Virgil Abloh was known for his love of music. A collaboration with Circoloco seems natural for the Virgil Abloh-founded label.

One can avail the entire collection on the official e-commerce site of the Virgil Abloh-founded label.

