Where to buy Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma sneakers? Everything we know so far

Nike, based in Beaverton, Oregon, is teaming up with the Virgil Abloh-founded label Off-White once more for a makeover of the Air Terra Forma silhouette. The silhouette was created from scratch by the legendary late designer Virgil Abloh, who died on November 28, 2021.

This is the first silhouette entirely designed by Virgil Abloh as part of an Off-White collaboration. The swoosh label is yet to announce the official release date for the sneakers, but according to multiple sneaker leaker pages, the silhouette will be released in Spring Summer 2023.

More about the upcoming Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma sneakers in White / Clean White colorway

Upcoming Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma sneakers in White / Clean White colorway (Image via @carterwang卡特王 / Instagram)

The fashion industry has not been the same since the death of Virgil Abloh.

Virgil Abloh, the late Illinois-born architect-turned-designer, rose to the top of the field in less than 20 years, beginning his career as Kanye West's, also known as Ye, personal stylist and eventually becoming the creative director at one of the most successful luxury fashion labels, Louis Vuitton.

During this time, the great designer also founded the iconic Off-White fashion label. Abloh's dedication to his work has resulted in an archive of unreleased designs and collaborations, both through his Nike partnership and his own label.

The upcoming mid-top silhouette combines luxury and performance in equal measures. The early imagery of the sneakers was revealed by the sneaker leaker page @carterwang卡特王 at Instagram on Friday, October 28, 2022.

The sneaker's upper is made of a combination of leather and nylon. It's upholstered in a variety of colors, including grey / white underlays that match the tonal clean white leather overlays. Bright blue sockliners and tongues add another color to the mix for a more vibrant look.

The sneaker's overall design creates a bootie-like fit. The tongue of the sneaker is completely concealed by the black nylon shroud, which includes a zipper for added convenience. The shroud, on the other hand, sits beneath grey lace sets with the Off-White zip tie.

The sneakers feature Off-White details such as translucent swooshes. The orange tabs on the lateral sides add a pop of color to the back, while the medial profile incorporates grafiti style print and a multi-colored Helvetica font to spell out the traditional "Off-White For Nike" branding motif.

Ovrnundr @Ovrnundr First look at the Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma. Expect these to release in the next few months.



Photo: wxj6550822 First look at the Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma. Expect these to release in the next few months. Photo: wxj6550822 https://t.co/bFuhmorfzA

The model's name is added over the medial portion, while the DIY-style swoosh appears over the side profiles, with multi-colored details added via the sole unit in the back to add vibrant touches.

The multi-colored hues are spread across purple, green, yellow, blue, and fuschia throughout the wavy design, with a visible Air unit on the heel and a spiked traction pattern and "Tread Lightly" lettering on the outsole.

The collaborative sneaker is rumored to be released in the beginning of 2023 through the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNRKS, Off White, and select retailers in men's sizes.

Poll : 0 votes