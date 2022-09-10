Where to buy Oi Polloi x Adidas Originals sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

The UK-based boutique Oi Polloi is continuing its partnership with German sportswear giant Adidas. The duo collaborated for the third time to release a new silhouette, dubbed the Salford Sage. The dynamic duo's latest silhouette, Salford Sage, is inspired by nature.

The duo, which kick-started its partnership back in 2014 to create the Ardwick shoes, has taken inspiration from the classic Three Stripe silhouettes for the newly released Salford Sage.

The silhouette was released on the official e-commerce site of Oi Polloi on September 8, 2022, and is expected to be released later on the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers.

More about the newly released Oi Polloi x Adidas Originals Nature-inspired Salford Sage sneakers

Newly released Oi Polloi x Adidas Originals Salford Sage sneakers (Image via @oipolloi_of_cottonopolis / Instagram)

The UK-based boutique Oi Polloi, based out of Manchester, has made a mark on menswear with carefully curated products. Its global reach has expanded through collaborations with high-profile labels such as Adidas, Berghaus, Carhartt WIP, Fred Perry, and Sebago, to name a few.

After kick-starting a partnership with 2014-released Ardwick, the duo more recently launched the world's first eco-friendly terrace shoe, the Adidas Moss Side, in a green hue. The duo has now revisited their partnership with another green sneaker, continuing their streak. The official site introduces the shoe,

"First came the Ardwick, then came the Moss Side… and now here’s the Salford Sage, the third entry in our trilogy of green adidas shoes. We’re harking back to our first instalment with these low-profile beauties by utilising the tried-and-tested formula of sumptuous shaggy suede and an unfussy, terrace-adjacent design."

The third green sneaker takes a few notes from the aforementioned 2014-released Ardwick design as the Salford Sage boasts a similar suede upper.

The upper rests atop a contrasting green rubber midsole, which is slim. Favoring the monochromatic look this time around, the Three Stripes layer on the upper is clad in a dark green hue, while the rubber outsole is clad in an even darker green hue.

Other details include co-branded tongue tabs, which feature the Salford Sage name, as it references the safe colorway and the city of Salford - found in the Greater Manchester area. The low-profile sneaker is draped in a colorway, perfect for fall.

A high-octane campaign video accompanied the sneakers' release on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 8 a.m. BST at a retail price of £85 (approx $98). According to media outlet Hypebeast, a possible wider release may occur on Adidas's official e-commerce site and select retailers.

In other news, Adidas is collaborating with Damian Lillard to release two new iterations of the Dame 8 silhouette. The shoes are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of the Three Stripes label and select retailers on September 10, 2022, for a retail price of $130.

As the holiday season is arriving soon, one can expect new designs from several brands - keep a keen eye on the brands' websites for updates!

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das