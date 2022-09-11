Where to buy Our Legacy x Denim Tears x Stussy collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The Swedish independent fashion label Our Legacy has collaborated with the Californian skate label Stussy and Tremaine Emory-founded label Denim Tears. The trio's collaboration recently hit the market with a four-piece apparel capsule collection and is a continuation of the ongoing partnership between Stussy and Our Legacy.

The triad has released a four-piece apparel capsule on the official e-commerce site of all three involved labels. The collection can also be availed worldwide at selective Dove Street Market locations and select Chapter stores. The collection was released on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10 am PST in North America, at 10 am BST in the U.K. and Europe, and at 10 am JST in Japan and Korea.

More about the newly released four-piece apparel collection via a three-way Our Legacy x Denim Tears x Stussy collaboration

Newly released four-piece apparel collection via Triad Our Legacy x Denim Tears x Stussy collaboration (Image via Sportskeeda)

Honing in on each of the label's hometowns and a shared interest in the world of streetwear, the collaboration brings forth what all three brands have to offer in common. In this collaboration, the triad has pushed the boundaries and parameters of style to form a four-piece pant and jacket collection. The official press release of Stussy introduces the collection as:

"Hailing in from Jamaica Queens, New York lies Denim Tears founder and Ambitious Aesthete Tremaine Emory. Hailing in from Stockholm, Sweden lies Notorious Nonchalance Our Legacy. Finally, hailing in from Laguna Beach, California lies Surf Subversion Stüssy. The ability to protest the parameters of style there is simply no room for subtlety."

For the collection, Tremaine Emory of Denim Tears, known for his ability to anomalously interrupt traditional and contemporary fashion and bring in the aspects of his idea of "Afro Americana," chose the two labels to continue his idea of driving the counterculture.

Emory continued to live up to his reputation as an iconoclast for this collaboration. The official statement by Stussy reads:

"Since developing his provocative-brainchild-cum-apparel-brand, Denim Tears is an unretouched portfolio of Tremaine’s ‘Afro- Americana.’ Through a learned resonance of the hardcore and punk movements, Denim Tears straddled the coasts of counterculture with a monochromatic collection in collaboration with Stüssy and Our Legacy. "

The collaborative collection features two Type 2 Trucker Jackets and the Denim Tear 501's pants in black and white colors. Each collection piece is adorned with the brand's motifs, which are inspired by talisman crests and the hometown. The co-branded patches and Stussy's signature font is evident in the collaborative pieces.

All four pieces are constructed out of cotton co-conspirator Levis. The official press release reads:

"Tremaine and his sartorial stalwart’s want you to make a scene because there is simply no room for subtlety."

The collection pieces further feature Surfman patches and various motifs. The TTL Type-2 Jacket can be availed in black and white colorways at a retail price of $360. The TTL 501 Jean can also be availed in black and white colorways at a retail price of $340.

The collection will be available from September 9, 2022, on the official e-commerce site of all three involved labels, i.e., Our Legacy, Denim Tears, and Stussy. Customers can also buy the collection from the physical stores of Dover Street Market and selective Chapter locations.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar