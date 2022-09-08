Where to buy Pope. L x Supreme Fall 2022 collection? Price, release date, and more explored

New York-based streetwear imprint, Supreme is collaborating with the American artist William Pope. L to mark the Fall 2022 Week 2 drop. Pope. L is well-known in New York for his public displays in municipal spaces and describes himself as a "fisherman of social absurdity."

William Pope L was born in 1955 in Newark, New Jersey. He became interested in performance and experimental theatre while attending Rutgers University. The New York Imprint will release a clothing and accessory collection based on imagery from his work, The Great White Way: 22 Miles, 9 Years, 1 Street.

The collaborative collection of Fall 2022 offerings will drop globally on the official e-commerce site of Supreme on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. EDT. Following a global drop, the collection will be launched in Japan on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. JST.

More about the upcoming Pope. L x Supreme Fall 2022 apparel and accessories collection

Upcoming Pope. L x Supreme Fall 2022 apparel and accessories collection (Image via Supreme)

The Supreme x Pope apparel and accessories collection will be released alongside the Nike SB Blazer Mid Fall 2022 collaboration. Supreme's official website introduces the American artist as:

"Referring to himself as “a fisherman of social absurdity,” Pope.L has employed a variety of strategies to explore complicity, power, race, class, gender, and embodiment. His work spans theater, intervention, painting, drawing, sculpture, installation, writing and video. It is at turns provocative, absurd, disruptive and vulnerable."

Supreme has created a special collaborative capsule for the collection, which includes two skateboards and two tees. The overall collection includes:

Training Crawl Tee, which comes in 5 colorways, i.e. - black, white, grey, red, and yellow. Great White Way Skateboard. Training Crawl Skateboard.

The collaborative collection features imagery from some of the Pope. L's evocative work. The artwork showcased in the collection includes:

A.T.M. Pieces (1997, Digital c-print, 10 by 15 in.) The Great White Way: 22 Miles, 5 Years, 1 Street (2001-2009 performance) Tan Police ( 2018-2019 Acrylic, Coffee, Oil, Charcoal, Foam Leather Push Pins on Paper, Graphite, 44 x 30 in./ 11.8 x 76.2cm).

It should be noted that the Training Crawl Tee and Skateboard both feature a graphic image from the The Great White Way: 22 Miles, 5 Years, 1 Street (2001-2009 performance).

Everything to know about Pope. L and his artistic journey

Pope. L's most well-known works are from his iconic crawls series, which spanned four decades of exhausting street performances. Pope. L first crawled across 42nd Street in 1978, inspired by the increasing number of homeless people sleeping on the street.

He considered everyone sleeping in the street as:

“All those folks, who seemed inert and unwilling to lift themselves up by their bootstraps, starting to move as one”

He further said that their refusal to get up and move contains this energy of moving forward. In 2001 to 2009, Pope. L's act made him crawl 22 miles up the Broadway wearing a Superman costume with a skateboard on his back. His collaboration collection with the New York streetwear imprint featured similar imagery.

The focus of the collection was redirected to his own body moving horizontally through space.

The collaborative collection will be released globally via the label's official e-commerce on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. EDT in United States and on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. JST in Japan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal