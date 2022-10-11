Where to buy Puma Extent sneakers? Release date and more explored

Puma is one of the best sneaker brands in the world. From casual lifestyle shoes to sports footwear, it has always exceeded expectations. Now, to further enhance its footwear catalog, the label is introducing its latest sneaker, the Extent.

The German footwear giant's latest sneakers are inspired by the label's archives. The Extent sneakers are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site and offline stores of Puma and select retailers on October 13, 2022. A retail price for the shoe hasn't been officially announced at the time of writing.

The upcoming Puma Extent sneakers are infused with Nitro foam

Upcoming Extent sneakers, a street-tech sneaker infused with Nitro foam (Image via Puma)

Sportswear juggernauts Nike, Adidas, Puma, Reebok, and New Balance, have set up their camps, and most sneakerheads are already picking favorites. For example, Nike enthusiasts appreciate models such as Air Force 1 and Dunks; Adidas enthusiasts like Stan Smith, NMD, and more.

For Puma, sneakerheads have always loved models such as RS-X and Slipstream. Amid a wave of new designs, setting up a new sneaker can be a challenge. However, the German sportswear giant has announced the launch of a new silhouette, dubbed the Extent, via an official press release on October 7, 2022.

The brand further announced that the Extent sneakers are inspired by its archival catalog of 2000's long-distance running shoes. It will also feature the latest Nitro foam technology in the midsoles.

The official press release via the German sportswear label introduces the latest silhouette,

"Forged at the intersection of performance and style, the PUMA Extent is a street-tech sneaker that is underpinned by advanced foam technology."

The Extent silhouette was created to balance design and comfort, making it a perfect shoe for casual day-to-day wear or a run down the block. The silhouette has been given a deconstructed look that shows the process of its creation. One can see the theme via the utility laces and stitched details on the upper.

The debut colorway of the Extent sneaker will arrive in the flagship Ultraviolet colorway. This colorway uses neoprene material and engineered mesh panels.

The base of the sneaker is clad in white with multiple pops of ultraviolet colorway. A tonal gradient color scheme is carried upon the Extent's Nitro sole unit. Lastly, the tongue of the sneakers features the iconic German sportswear giant's jumping cat logo alongside the ''NITRO'' lettering.

Extent sneakers in black (Image via Puma)

Nitro technology is the latest foam introduced by the German sportswear giant. This technology is created through an innovative process of nitrogen infusion, causing the sole to become springy, lightweight, and soft. The featherweight Extent sneaker is one of the first to incorporate the Nitro foam.

Alongside the Ultraviolet colorway, the brand will also be releasing a suite of seasonal white and black colorways that uses a more classic application of suede and nubuck materials.

One can avail the Extent on the official e-commerce site of the footwear label starting October 13, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes