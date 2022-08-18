Where to buy Puma x Tracksmith Speed City collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Puma and Tracksmith are collaborating to celebrate the most dominant and socially active running programs of the 20th century, San Jose State University's Speed City.

The Puma x Tracksmith collection honors not only Speed City's incredible achievements on the track, but also its history and long-lasting impact off the oval. San Jose State University supported social justice through a number of initiatives, including the Olympic Project for Human Rights and the 1968 Mexico City protest.

The Puma x Tracksmith collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Tracksmith on August 18, 2022, for a retail price of $45 to $200.

The image of John Carlos and Tommie Smith at the 1968 Summer Olympics is one of the most powerful images in both sports and American history. The duo raised their gloved fists and stood upon the podium in a silent protest against racial injustices. The image later became a powerful symbol in the fight for social justice.

Later, the two came across a running program that allowed them to honor their craft while also promoting their culture of courage. The iconic San Jose State running program, aka Speed City, is led by the legendary coach, Bud Winter, who has produced numerous athletes in the advanced standards of running.

These athletes have consistently fought for social justice causes in addition to excelling in their running programs.

To honor this legacy of Speed City, Puma and Tracksmith have come together for a limited edition collection of running footwear and apparel lines. The collaborative collection looks back at the mid-century styles, and is inspired by the collegiate archival images of the team's signature warm-up kits and uniforms.

Puma's new collection reimagines retro-inspired pieces with modern performance and technical fabrics. The all-new lineup is the result of a collaborative effort, not often seen in sporting brands. In an official press release, Tracksmith founder and CEO Matt Taylor stated:

"It's frankly rare for two sporting brands to work together in this way, but we were both so inspired by this story and the possibility of presenting it through a unique approach to both product and storytelling."

Further, he added:

"It's no understatement to say that the Speed City program changed both running and the world. We're proud to celebrate the legacy of these athletes who were at the forefront of both human performance and using their platform to drive social change."

Key styles from the collection include the signature Speed City sash, lightweight racing-style singlet, tees, fleece warm-up pants, and jackets; all of which perfectly capture the vibe of Speed City. The collection pieces takes inspiration from the 1960s track and field events, and packs in purpose and performance.

Additionally, the footwear collection will also include a limited-edition Speed City silhouette based upon the popular Deviate Nitro Elite running shoes, designed for race day explosiveness. The runner features a responsive carbon filter innoplate for maximum energy return.

Nitro Elite cushioning is also included in the shoes for lightweight comfort. In addition to the capsule, the duo collaborated with Pushkin Industries to create a six-episode podcast series that explored the various stories of Speed City

The Speed City Kit can be availed on the official e-commerce site of both the collaborators in the price range of $45 to $200. Tracksmith has also announced that 5% of all sales will benefit the Tracksmith Foundation, which aims to create and protect collegiate track and field athletes.

