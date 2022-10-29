Where to buy Reebok x Rich Froning Jr. footwear? Price, release date, and more explored

Reebok is continuing its partnership with Rich Froning Jr. The duo announced their new launch via an official press release on October 27, 2022. The latest collaboration will introduce the second signature silhouette, dubbed the Nano X2 Froning.

The latest silhouette is an iteration of Reebok's classic award-winning Nano X2 training shoe series. The collaborative variant will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Reebok and select retailers starting November 3, 2022. The first drop of the silhouette will contain two fantastic colorways in Core Black and Ftwr White palettes. It will be available on the official e-commerce site of Reebok at a retail price of $150

The upcoming racecar-inspired Reebok x Rich Froning Jr. Nano X2 Froning will come in a 2-piece footwear pack

Upcoming Reebok x Rich Froning Jr. Nano X2 Froning 2-piece footwear pack (Image via Reebok)

Rich Froning Jr. is one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of Cross Fit. Froning has won 10 times, is a beacon for the fitness community, and often perpetuates effective training techniques. He is one of the most prominent fitness influencers and has inspired many to maintain a healthy and fit lifestyle.

The upcoming Nano X2 Froning marks the duo's fourth signature sneaker, following the launch of Froning Nano X1 last year (2021). The latest Nano X2 is a departure from the previous shoe as it abandons the concept of a pronounced upper. The upcoming Nano X2 model is the model's lightest weight iteration up until now.

In an official press release, athlete Rich Froning Jr. talks about the upcoming shoe,

"Similar to any high-performance sport, speed and precision counts on the competition floor. You need a shoe that’s lightweight and powerful. We built the Nano X2 Froning for athletes looking to dominate the competition when every second counts."

The silhouette stems from Froning Jr.'s successful competitive season in which he earned the 'Fittest on Earth' title. The Nano X2 Froning silhouette is designed to be a lightweight and highly functional game-day ready shoe.

The design has been inspired by a racecar, and it pays tribute to the Froning family's history and love for the automotive industry. In an interview with Complex, Froning commented on the family's relationship with the car,

"This one he paid a little tribute to my grandpa who worked for GM for 41 years. Me and him have a Corvette that we share and it’s red with black wheels. I think that was where the inspiration with the black and red came in."

The model is robust, faster, and lighter. It is offered in only 10.4 OZ for the unisex size 9. The Nano X2 Froning silhouette is built specifically for the competition floor while remaining versatile enough to support the athletes across all training demands. The official site introduces the shoe,

"On the competition floor, every second counts. Designed in collaboration with Rich Froning, these Reebok training shoes have been stripped down like a high-performance race car to deliver the lightest possible game-day shoe. The breathable mesh upper is perforated to reduce weight."

The upcoming iterations of the Nano X2 Froning (Image via Reebok)

The silhouette features the Floatride Energy Foam in the sole to provide extra cushioning, responsiveness, flexible forefoot, speed, and support. The Stiped-down design feature breathable mesh uppers, and the ROPEPRO+ edges on the outsoles help secure a grip.

The silhouette will be launched in two colorways, i.e., 'Core Black / Pure Grey / Neon Cherry' and 'Ftwr White / Neon Blue / Neon Cherry' on the official e-commerce site of Reebok at a retail price of $150.

