Kith label founder Ronnie Fieg is collaborating with the Boston, Massachusetts-based footwear label New Balance to launch a two-piece Pistachio pack. On the occasion of Black Friday 2022, the dynamic duo will be releasing a "Pistachio" makeover of the 993 and 2002R silhouettes.

Both the Ronnie Fieg x New Balance 993 and 2002R "Pistachio" sneakers will be released on November 25, on the official e-commerce site and select physical stores of Kith. A New Balance release is likely to follow, but no confirmed release information has been announced by the brand yet.

More about the upcoming Ronnie Fieg x New Balance "Pistachio" pack featuring 993 and 2002R sneakers

The upcoming Ronnie Fieg x New Balance "Pistachio" pack featuring 993 and 2002R sneakers, launching on Black Friday 2022 (Image via @ronniefieg / Instagram)

Ronnie Fieg was recently made the Creative Director of the New York Knicks. However, despite his new entry into the sports world, the founder of the streetwear label Kith is still very much focusing his energy on his first passion, fashion.

Now, collaborating once again with New Balance, Kith's founder is continuing his tradition of launching special sneakers on Black Friday. For this season's festival, the label will launch a pack of popular NB silhouettes - the 993 and 2002R - in a "Pistachio" colorway.

The American designer and sneaker genius took to his official Instagram handle to release the sneaker pics of the latest collaboration on November 18, 2022. In the caption, he wrote:

"Pistachio’s. Black Friday."

Both the collaborative pairs 993 and 2002R are colored in a similar tonal green-based hue. The color-blocking of both the silhouettes are identical, but their material makeup is distinct from each other.

The first silhouette is the NB 993, which comes constructed out of pigskin suede, mesh, and nubuck material. The silhouette is reminiscent of the recently released Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 993 “Performance Art” sneakers. The base of the sneaker is constructed out of mesh with the monochromatic green shade taking over the sneakers.

The sneakers feature a lining around the "N" logo which differs based on color and weave. Typical "NB" branding details can be seen throughout. The "Kith" branding is not added to the silhouettes.

UPPER SNKRS 🎃 @uppersnkrs



Cop ou drop ? Ronnie Fieg a teasé une New Balance 993 « Pistachio » qui devrait sortir à l’occasion du Black FridayCop ou drop ? Ronnie Fieg a teasé une New Balance 993 « Pistachio » qui devrait sortir à l’occasion du Black Friday 🍃Cop ou drop ? https://t.co/Tt7nwFFc9m

The sail shoelaces contrast with the color scheme. The second silhouette, 2002R is elevated with an all-over suede construction over multi-layered panels. The sneaker takes on the majority of the pistachio green shade, while the embroidery around the "N" logo and laces come clad in a tonal cream hue.

The number of sneaker models is also added with the numbers printed on the heels. The upper forgoes any branding and has kept the standard built with minimalistic branding atop the tongue, heel tabs, and the midfoot. The look is rounded out with white and tan midsoles and tan rubber outsoles.

The pistachio pack will be released on the occasion of Black Friday on November 25, 2022, exclusively on the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Kith. At the time of writing this article, pricing information had not been announced.

Poll : 0 votes