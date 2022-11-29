Where to buy SNS x Adidas GT Stockholm sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

The prolific Swedish sneaker retailer Sneakers 'n' Stuff, popularly known as SNS, is renewing their partnership with the German sportswear label Adidas to release a makeover upon its Originals' G T silhouette in a "Stockholm" makeover. The dynamic duo and previous collaborators are digging deep into their archives to launch a brand new makeover.

The sneaker retailer SNS has collaborated with every major footwear label in the industry, including Adidas, Reebok, New Balance, Nike, and Vans, amongst others. The collaboration with the Three Stripes label, however, has gained the most attention from sneakerheads, especially the "City Series."

The latest colorway to surface pays homage to Sweden. The sneakers are slated to be released on the official SNS e-commerce site on November 29, 2022.

SNS x Adidas GT "Stockholm" sneakers of the "City Series" pays homage to Stockholm

The upcoming SNS x Adidas GT Stockholm sneakers coming as a part of the "City Series" pays homage to Stockholm, Sweden (Image via Sportskeeda)

Prolific sneaker retailer and boutique Sneakers 'n' Stuff has come through with multiple collaborative offerings with the German label, with the most recent of them being the "City Pack." In 2009, the dynamic duo joined forces to release a GT in Stockholm makeover. The upcoming GT silhouette is reminiscent of the 2009-released pair, which was released as one of the first colorways of the "City Series."

Other than the "Stockholm" makeover, the "City Series" saw the release of multiple colorways that paid homage to places like Los Angeles and New York City. The first collaborative effort in the city pack was representative of the SNS' hometown of Stockholm, Sweden. The official Sneakers 'n' Stuff site introduces the collaborative project of City Pack,

"The adidas Originals SNS GT "Stockholm OG" concludes our SNS GT series by returning a sought-after colorway from 2009. The SNS x adidas Stockholm was a City Series icon; with its grey hairy suede upper and contrasting blue and yellow leather stripes, it has been a wanted collectible for over a decade."

The site gives details about the upcoming shoes dubbed the GT "Stockholm",

"Now, SNS and adidas Originals round off our 2-year GT adventure by introducing the colorway on the updated GT silhouette. Staying true to the OG, the adidas Originals SNS GT "Stockholm OG" has a grey upper with the same hairy suede construction with contrasting stripes and insole."

The site further explains the relevance of the upcoming shoe,

"To pay tribute to the adidas Originals SNS GT "Stockholm OG” named after one of the most creative capitals in the world, we gathered friends and family from the buzzing creative community of our beloved hometown. All with an equally creative and unique way of making Stockholm original."

Man Savings @man_savings Coming soon ......New inspired by old ......



The new exclusive adidas SNS GT inspired by the adidas SNS Stockholm ....



Release date TBC Coming soon ......New inspired by old ...... The new exclusive adidas SNS GT inspired by the adidas SNS Stockholm .... Release date TBC https://t.co/ySDpeZQ9CP

The shoes come in an Onix/Blue/Yellow color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of hairy suede material, with the gray and blue color scheme seen throughout. Most of the shoe is clad in gray, which is added to the suede upper, leather tongue, and flat laces.

The cool blue shade is added to the lateral Three Stripes branding along the midfoot and TPU eyelets. The medial side's three stripes branding is clad in a vibrant yellow shade. The iconic "SNS GT" tag is added over the aglets to complete the branding. More branding details are added throughout the sneaker, with the design finishing off with gum midsoles and outsoles.

The shoe can be availed exclusively through a raffle on SNS on November 29, 2022, at a retail price of $119.

Poll : 0 votes