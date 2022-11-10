Where to buy SoleFly x Air Jordan 13? Release date, and more explored

Michael Jordan's eponymous label under Nike is collaborating with the Miami-based retailer SoleFly to launch a new makeover of the Air Jordan 13 silhouette. The silhouette comes after the Jordan label recently unveiled a collaborative design with Atlanta-based label A Ma Maniere and Marcus Jordan's Trophy Room store.

The Miami-based retailer SoleFly is adding flair to the iconic Air Jordan 13 silhouette. The swoosh label hasn't yet announced an official release date for the sneakers. However, according to Hypebeast, the pair will be released via Nike, the SNKRS site, and select retailers in the coming months.

The upcoming SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 sneakers will feature Muslin / Light Smoke Grey / Gum Light Brown / Celestine Blue color palette

Upcoming SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 sneakers featuring Muslin / Light Smoke Grey / Gum Light Brown / Celestine Blue color palette (Image via Sportskeeda)

Michael Jordan has a special bond with the SoleFly silhouette as its founder, Carlos Prieto, is his brother-in-law. One of the most coveted lines of basketball sneakers, Air Jordan, has been reimagined by the SoleFly label multiple times, including the iconic Air Jordan 1 High and Air Jordan 1 Low, as well as recent models like Air Jordan 23.

Makeovers such as "Carnivore" and "What the SoleFly" offers a wide arrangement of themes. Now the next project of the dynamic duo is the launch of the Air Jordan 13 silhouette. The official site describes the silhouette,

"Throughout the 1997-98 season Jordan consistently outmaneuvered his rivals with a remarkable deftness all his own. Appropriately inspired by a panther's predatory nature, Tinker harnessed its tenacity to create the Air Jordan XIII. The shoe featured an unconvential holographic eye and an outsoles resembling panther paw."

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz

Expected to release in December. 2022 #SOLEFLY x Air Jordan 13 SP official images!Expected to release in December. 2022 #SOLEFLY x Air Jordan 13 SP official images! 🐠🎣Expected to release in December. https://t.co/GC1MDbQO99

SoleFly has opted to dress Air Jordan 13 in various pastel hues. Despite the occasion of Air Jordan 13's 25th anniversary, the silhouette has had a quiet year, and this collaboration serves as a triumphant finale.

The silhouette comes clad in a Muslin / Light Smoke Grey / Gum Light Brown / Celestine Blue color palette. Unlike the previous offerings from the duo, the palette strays away from typical Florida-like shades. The upper of the silhouette is made of canvas ripstop and suede materials. The canvas ripstop underlay is clad in a cream shade to exude the Flint vibes.

The canvas ripstop is featured on the shoe's tongue and toes. Another prominent hue is added with the suede overlays clad in Celestine blue shade, which gives the design a UNC vibe. The overlays are present on both the medial and lateral profiles. A similar shade is added to the sock liners of the sneakers.

The Celestine blue sock liners come with a baseball stitch-like finish atop the mesh construct. The sock liners have a faux animal print graphic atop the foam insert.

Another hue is added into the mix, with light yellow featured upon the reflective laces, tongue, outsoles, and toe boxes. The heels, mudguards, and sole don a light gray suede.

The sneakers can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in late 2022.

Poll : 0 votes