Where to buy Soulgoods x Nike Dunk High collection? Everything we know so far 

Beijing-based streetwear and sneaker retailer Soulgoods is collaborating with Nike to launch a three-piece Dunk high collection. The collaborative piece celebrates Chinese youth and redefines the sports culture for the next generation.

Soulgoods is slowly increasing its presence in the United States after revealing multiple silhouettes with the swoosh label for its debut collection. An official set release date by the swoosh label is yet to be announced, however, according to the official press release, the sneaker collaboration will be launched throughout November and December 2022 via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

The upcoming 3-piece Soulgoods x Nike Dunk High footwear collection will arrive in November and December 2022

The upcoming 3-piece Soulgoods x Nike Dunk High footwear collection launching in November and December (Image via Nike)

Following last year's release of the Soulgoods x Converse collection, the Beijing-based label is back with the iconic swoosh label, highlighting the growth of sneaker culture and the communities in Greater China. All three styles of Dunk Highs will represent the 80s, the 90s, and the 2000s. The official press release introduces the collection,

"The three Dunk Highs, representing the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s, are an expression of the Beijing-based retailer’s roots in basketball, music, style and art. Each shoe embodies specific characters and stories tied to each decade."

Further, the press release talks about each of the three shoes and their representation of the 80s, 90s, and 2000s.

"The Nike x SOULGOODS Dunk High ’80s references the style found in classic basketball films and local street ball. The ’90s model represents the rock and hip-hop enthusiasts of the club scene. The 2000s model nods to longtime sneaker collectors and artists who witnessed the previous decades."

Leaked images of Nike's collaboration with Soulgoods have been released throughout the year, however, the Beaverton-based label confirmed the collaboration with the China-based streetwear label on November 14, 2022. One of the neutral colorways in olive hue has been seen before, and now two more colorways have been unveiled.

Each of the three pairs arrives in vivid colors, graphics, and materials to tie each respective era. The first colorway comes in the 'Neutral Grey / Black / Sail' colorway. This silhouette is a representation of the 80s. The base of the silhouette comes clad in a Neutral Grey hue with multiple black accents featured throughout the shoe.

The midsoles of the sneakers come clad in sail hue, while the outsoles are finished in neutral grey rubber material. This colorway is inspired by local street ball and classic basketball films. The second silhouette in the collection comes clad in a 'Military Green/Black' color scheme. A military green color palette and black accents take over the entire silhouette.

Lastly, the 2000s edition comes clad in a multi-colorway with blue and pink patterns. The sneaker is a nod to the longtime collectors of sneakers. Slogans such as "From Beijing to the World," "Always Change," and "Never Change" adorn the shoe.

The three-piece collaborative Dunk High collection is slated to be launched on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers throughout November and December.

