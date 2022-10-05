Where to buy South Park x Adidas Campus 80 sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear brand Adidas is renewing its partnership with long-time collaborator South Park for a re-release of Campus 80 sneakers. The duo are re-releasing their 2021-debuted Towelie colorways of the Campus 80 sneakers on Adidas' official e-commerce site and select retailers on October 6, 2022.

The collaborative Towelie sneakers were first released in April 2021 in reference to the popular cannabis holiday, 420. It ended up getting a lot of attention and was met with great demand. Hoping for the same to happen again, the duo will be re-launching the silhouette in a Chalk Purple colorway.

More about the upcoming re-release of the South Park x Adidas Campus 80 Towelie sneakers

Upcoming re-release of the South Park x Adidas Campus 80 Towelie sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

As the fall season begins, the German sportswear giant is re-releasing and expanding its restock efforts to provide the brand enthusiasts with some of their favorite pieces. With the re-release of the original South Park collaboration, the brand is bringing back sneakers that were reportedly regarded as the best 4/20 themed sneakers from 2021.

The relaunch of the sneakers is scheduled as a part of the label's adiClub members week. The pair is keeping the original ethos of sneakers with savvy and casual details, and the official site introduces the collaborative shoe relaunch and says:

"South Park and Adidas first joined forces to celebrate 4/20 in 2021 with the release of the adidas Campus 80s South Park Towelie. This release references Towelie, a laboratory-made, cannabis-consuming towel character who has made appearances in more than a dozen episodes and three South Park games."

The upcoming Campus 80S Towelie sneakers will be clad in a Chalk Purple/Cloud White color palette. The pair stays true to the originally released Towelie sneakers with an upper which is constructed out of shaggy towel-like fabric.

The Chalk Purple hue makes up most of the upper with cloud white pop for two-toned color blocking. The official site introduces the shoe as:

"Don't forget to bring a towel. Hard to do when you've got Towelie on your feet. In the form of the famed adidas Campus shoes, that is. Plus it says it right there on the tongue. Step into the sun and the eyes turn red. A small hook-and-loop pocket on the inside of the tongue lets you store whatever it is you might be able to fit in there."

The shoe features multiple of 4/20 references, including hidden stash pockets and the towelie eyes affixed over the tongue. The towelie eyes are photochromatic and the eyes will go from white to red if the UV light falls over them. The tonal Chalk Purple hue contrasts with Cloud White pops over the three stripes, heel tabs, and branding over the tongue and heels.

The insides of the tongue reads "Don't Forget To Bring A Towel" and "I Have No Idea What's Going On." More co-branding details have been stamped over the sockliners. Various thematic details such as a custom special-edition shoe box, a Towelie keychain, and iconic Towelie phrases round out the look.

One can avail the collaborative South Park Campus 80 Towelie sneakers on the official e-commerce site of Adidas at a retail price of $100, starting October 6, 2022, at 10 am EDT.

